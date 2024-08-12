Lifeist Confirms Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Your vote is important no matter how many shares you own. Vote today.



Shareholders who have questions or need assistance with voting their shares should contact Lifeist Wellness Inc.’s strategic advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill Advisory Group (“Laurel Hill”), by telephone at 1-877-452-7184 or by email at assistance@laurelhill.com .

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B0) (OTCMKTS: LFSWF) a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough ventures that transform human wellness confirms that its meeting materials including its management information circular (the “Circular”) for its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) are available on the Company’s website at https://lifeist.com/investors/events-and-presentations/events/event-details/2024/AGSM_Sept2024/default.aspx as well as under Lifeist’s profile on SEDAR+ ( www.sedarplus.ca ). Subject to the use of the provisions of Notice-and-Access in relation to the delivery of meeting materials, the Company has mailed the Circular and related materials for the Meeting to Lifeist’s shareholders.

Shareholder Meeting Details

The Meeting will take place on September 5, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. (Toronto time) at the offices of Ricketts Harris LLP, 250 Yonge Street, Suite 2200, Toronto, ON, M5B 2L7.

Lifeist’s board of directors recommends that shareholders vote FOR all

of the director nominees and meeting resolutions.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular and vote your shares as soon as possible. The deadline for voting your shares is at 9:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday September 3, 2024.

YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. VOTE YOUR SHARES FOR LIFEIST’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES AND MEETING

RESOLUTIONS AS SOON AS POSSIBLE

Lifeist has retained Laurel Hill as proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor to, among other things, assist in the solicitation of proxies. The Company may use Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc.’s QuickVote™ service to assist beneficial shareholders with voting. Our proxy solicitation agent, Laurel Hill, may contact certain beneficial shareholders who have not objected to the Company knowing who they are (non-objecting beneficial owners, or NOBOs) to conveniently obtain a vote directly over the telephone. In connection with these services, the Company will pay fees of approximately $35,000 to Laurel Hill in addition to reimbursing certain out-of-pocket expenses.

Shareholder Questions

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance with voting may contact Laurel Hill at:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group

Toll Free: 1-877-452-7184 (for shareholders in North America)

International: +1 416-304-0211 (for shareholders outside Canada and the US)

By Email: assistance@laurelhill.com

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative products for cellular health; and CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

www.lifeist.com

https://wearemikra.com/

https://cannmart.com

Contact:

Meni Morim

CEO

Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Ph: 647-362-0390

Email: ir@lifeist.com

