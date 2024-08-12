Heal.Earth Launches "Heal Israel" Initiative in Partnership with Indigenous Embassy of Jerusalem and Ministry of Health

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heal Earth, a global leader in spiritual renewal and humanitarian efforts, is thrilled to announce the launch of the "Heal Israel" initiative in partnership with the Indigenous Embassy of Jerusalem and the Ministry of Health for Israel. Heal Israel is an alliance of Indigenous-led non-profit organizations that advocate for the right to heal soldiers suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) with natural psychedelic medicine. This collaboration aims to address the critical mental health challenges faced by Israeli soldiers suffering from PTSD, utilizing natural psychedelic medicine as a holistic approach to healing. Through a combination of therapy, education, and community support, the initiative seeks to empower soldiers to reclaim their lives and reintegrate into society.

Key Objectives of the Initiative:

Natural Psychedelic Medicine Therapy: Offer access to natural psychedelic medicine therapy under the guidance of trained professionals.

Provide a safe and supportive environment for soldiers to explore their trauma and facilitate healing. Education and Awareness: Conduct educational programs to raise awareness about the potential benefits of natural psychedelic medicine in treating PTSD.

Address misconceptions and the stigma surrounding psychedelic therapy within Israeli society. Community Support and Integration: Establish support networks for soldiers undergoing psychedelic therapy, fostering a sense of camaraderie and understanding.

Work closely with community leaders and organizations to promote acceptance and inclusion of soldiers seeking healing.

Quotes:

"We are honored to partner with the Indigenous Embassy of Jerusalem and the Ministry of Health for Israel on this transformative initiative. 'Heal Israel' represents a shared commitment to healing, reconciliation, and holistic well-being in the region." - Matthew Weintrub, Founder and CEO of Heal Earth.

"By coming together in partnership, we can leverage our collective strengths and resources to make a positive impact on the health and wellness of the people of Israel. Together, we can build a healthier, more resilient community for future generations." - Chief Joseph RiverWind, Representative from the Indigenous Embassy of Jerusalem.

About Psychedelic Therapy:

The scientific efficacy of natural psychedelic therapy holds immense potential for treating PTSD as well as other mental health conditions, providing them with alternative avenues for potential healing and recovery. Heal Israel is committed to advocating for the legalization of natural medicine in Israel and ensuring that Israeli soldiers have access to the care and support they need to overcome the traumas of war.

