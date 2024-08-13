Panama City Beach Hooters Donates School Supplies to Local Students in Need

Destin, Aug. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destin, Florida -

Hooters of Panama City Beach spent their Spring Break organizing car washes to collect funds to purchase and donate school supplies to local elementary school students. The car washes took place at their beach front location 12709 Front Beach Rd, Panama City Beach, FL 32407.

Miss Bayou Fox, Aly Vargas, who will be competing in this year's Miss International Pageant, personally delivered the backpacks filled with the required supplies to the students in need. This personal touch highlighted Hooters of Panama City Beach's love for their community and dedication to ensuring no child starts school without the tools for success.

Carly Dockery, the Director of Operation for Bayou Fox Hooters, shared her thoughts on the event, saying, "It's always fulfilling to see how these efforts can make a significant impact on young students in our community. The support we received during the car washes underscores the community's commitment to education and helping those in need." The collected school supplies were given to Parker Elementary School, part of the Bay District Schools. Another Hooters Bayou Fox representative added, "Collaboration with local schools like Parker Elementary allows us to directly contribute to the betterment of our own community's future. These students are our upcoming leaders and providing them with adequate resources is an investment in everyone's future."

This initiative shows the significant role local businesses can have in supporting education. By organizing events and raising funds, Hooters of Panama City Beach aspires to not only help individual students but also promote the community's investment in education. People can stay updated on Hooters of Panama City Beach through their Facebook Page, which regularly posts news and events including fundraisers like the car washes. The page is a handy resource for those interested in participating in future events or learning more about the restaurant's community activities.

