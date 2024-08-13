CIRRO E-Commerce launches cross-border shipping from Australia to international destinations

SYDNEY, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce, a leading e-commerce logistics solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of its cross-border shipping services from Australia to a range of international destinations.



Customers can now send parcels to New Zealand, North American, and European countries leveraging CIRRO E-Commerce's reliable and efficient delivery network. Operating from two strategically located hubs in Sydney and Melbourne, CIRRO E-Commerce offers the following shipping times now:

New Zealand: 3–5 working days

United States: 7–10 working days

Europe: 7–10 working days



This new service boasts several key features designed to enhance the shipping experience. It offers a comprehensive, end-to-end management system that oversees the entire shipping process from pickup to last-mile delivery. The service ensures hassle-free customs clearance, facilitating smooth and efficient handling of procedures to guarantee timely deliveries. Additionally, the company provides necessary IT support, enabling seamless integration with customer systems for improved order management. Customers can also benefit from full traceability, with detailed tracking information available to monitor the status of shipments at every stage.

"With an increasing number of Australian brands and e-merchants entering the international market, there is a growing need for robust cross-border shipping solutions, especially for small parcels," said Nick Cao, General Manager of CIRRO E-Commerce Oceania. "We are proud to offer new shipping services that cater to this demand. Our commitment to evolving our cross-border shipping services ensures that we maintain high service quality and an excellent customer experience. We also provide customized solutions available for consultation."

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce offers reliable, affordable small parcel delivery for cross-border lightweight parcels from Australia to international destinations. The advanced IT platform and partnerships with final-mile carriers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, the UK, and more ensure best-in-class delivery services for Australian online sellers, e-commerce fulfillment providers, and digital shipping platforms. All shipments are fully traceable, and international shipments are managed under the Import One-Stop-Shop (IOSS) or Delivered Duty Paid (DDP) frameworks, ensuring an optimal consumer experience.

For further information, please contact:

Email: branding@cirroecommerce.com

Website: www.cirroecommerce.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/077fec65-c3bc-4d4c-8c76-333b6ae53874