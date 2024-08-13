Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the third tranche of the 2024 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).



Date on which the third tranche of the 2024 programme was announced: 24 July 2024.

The duration of the third tranche of the 2024 programme: 25 July to no later than 22 October 2024.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 24 July 2024, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/624015

From 5 August until 9 August 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 2,082,453 own shares at an average price of NOK 283.7474 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 5 August OSE 500,000 277.2755 138,637,750.00 CEUX TQEX 6 August OSE 450,000 277.9704 125,086,680.00 CEUX TQEX 7 August OSE 400,000 282.4960 112,998,400.00 CEUX TQEX 8 August OSE 382,453 290.4118 111,068,864.15 CEUX TQEX 9 August OSE 350,000 294.5681 103,098,835.00 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 2,082,453 283.7474 590,890,529.15 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the third tranche of the 2024 programme











OSE 3,100,000 287.5901 891,529,175.00 CEUX TQEX Total 3,100,000 287.5901 891,529,175.00 Total buy-backs under third tranche of the 2024 programme (accumulated)











OSE 5,182,453 286.0460 1,482,419,704.15 CEUX TQEX Total 5,182,453 286.0460 1,482,419,704.15



Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 31,665,004 own shares, corresponding to 1.13% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 23,988,032 own shares, corresponding to 0.86% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01 791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

