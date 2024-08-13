Gaming Simulators Market Report 2024: Historic and Forecast Data, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F and 2033F

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gaming Simulators Global Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The gaming simulators market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $7.14 billion in 2023 to $8.32 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5%. The expansion observed in the historical period can be credited to the surging popularity of eSports, heightened demand for lifelike training aids, the proliferation of home entertainment setups, broadening internet access fostering online multiplayer engagements, an enlarged demographic of gamers, and enhanced affordability of top-tier gaming hardware.



The gaming simulators market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $15.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%.

The projected growth in the upcoming period can be attributed to a mounting desire for immersive gaming encounters, increasing disposable incomes, the burgeoning esports sector, expanding utilization in professional training and educational realms, and a rising need for lifelike training aids.

Prominent trends anticipated in this period include progressions in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to enrich user interactions, heightened adoption of mobile and cloud-based simulators, the advent of 5G technology enabling seamless and high-fidelity gameplay, advancements in haptic feedback mechanisms, and the rise of metaverse platforms.

The expansion of the gaming industry is poised to drive the growth of the gaming simulators market in the foreseeable future. It is currently experiencing a surge fueled by factors such as increased accessibility, technological advancements, and a wide array of gaming options. Gaming simulators play a crucial role in this ecosystem by offering immersive and realistic experiences that enhance player engagement, refine skills, stimulate technological innovation, and attract a broader audience, thereby fostering continuous market expansion.



Key players in the gaming simulators market are embracing innovative design concepts, such as portability and compactness, to enhance user convenience and elevate the gaming experience. Portability and compactness in gaming simulators entail ease of transport and space-saving design, respectively, enabling users to enjoy immersive simulations anywhere without the need for dedicated spaces or permanent installations. These features cater to gamers' needs for flexibility and convenience.

For instance, Next Level Racing, an Australia-based game simulator company, introduced the F-GT LITE Cockpit in March 2024. This portable full racing cockpit boasts an innovative design that allows users to seamlessly switch between Formula 1 and GT positions. Tailored for hardcore racers with space constraints, the F-GT Lite can be easily folded and stored, offering quick angle adjustments to accommodate diverse users while withstanding up to 150 kg (330 lbs.) of force at each hub. Such advancements in technology afford users unparalleled portability and versatility, enabling them to enjoy a full racing cockpit experience without the constraints of dedicated spaces.

Market Scope

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:

The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.

The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Companies Profiled:

Logitech International

Endor

Simetik

D-BOX Technologies

Hammacher Schlemmer & Company

Eleetus

Playseat

CXC Simulations

Next Level Racing

Vesaro

Motion Simulation

CKAS Mechatronics

Cruden

Thrustmaster

DOF Reality

Trak Racer

ImSim

Feel VR

GT Omega Racing Ltd.

Proteus

GTR Simulator

VRX Simulators

SimCraft

SimXperience

Fasetech

Symdeck

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $15.36 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Gaming Simulators Market Characteristics



3. Gaming Simulators Market Trends and Strategies



4. Gaming Simulators Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Gaming Simulators Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Gaming Simulators Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Gaming Simulators Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Gaming Simulators Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023 - 2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Gaming Simulators Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Hardware

Software

6.2. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Segmentation by Game Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Shooting

Fighting

Racing

Other Game Types

6.3. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Segmentation by End-Use, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

7. Gaming Simulators Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Gaming Simulators Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8. Asia-Pacific Gaming Simulators Market



9. China Gaming Simulators Market



10. India Gaming Simulators Market



11. Japan Gaming Simulators Market



12. Australia Gaming Simulators Market



13. Indonesia Gaming Simulators Market



14. South Korea Gaming Simulators Market



15. Western Europe Gaming Simulators Market



16. UK Gaming Simulators Market



17. Germany Gaming Simulators Market



18. France Gaming Simulators Market



19. Italy Gaming Simulators Market



20. Spain Gaming Simulators Market



21. Eastern Europe Gaming Simulators Market



22. Russia Gaming Simulators Market



23. North America Gaming Simulators Market



24. USA Gaming Simulators Market



25. Canada Gaming Simulators Market



26. South America Gaming Simulators Market



27. Brazil Gaming Simulators Market



28. Middle East Gaming Simulators Market



29. Africa Gaming Simulators Market



30. Gaming Simulators Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Gaming Simulators Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Gaming Simulators Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Logitech International

30.2.2. Endor

30.2.3. Simetik

30.2.4. D-BOX Technologies Inc.

30.2.5. Hammacher Schlemmer & Company Inc.



31. Gaming Simulators Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. Eleetus

31.2. Playseat

31.3. CXC Simulations

31.4. Next Level Racing

31.5. Vesaro

31.6. Motion Simulation

31.7. CKAS Mechatronics Pty Ltd.

31.8. Cruden

31.9. Thrustmaster

31.10. DOF Reality

31.11. Trak Racer

31.12. ImSim

31.13. Feel VR

31.14. GT Omega Racing Ltd.

31.15. Proteus



32. Global Gaming Simulators Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Gaming Simulators Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Gaming Simulators Market



35. Gaming Simulators Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



