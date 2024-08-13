TGS: Shares received by Board of Directors

OSLO, Norway (13 August 2024) – In accordance with the resolution made by the Extraordinary General Meeting of TGS held on 25 July 2024, the Directors have now received restricted shares in TGS as part of their compensation. The Chair of the Board received 3,700 shares and the other Directors 2,000 shares each. The Company has distributed the restricted shares to the Directors from its balance of treasury shares. Following the transfer of restricted shares to the Directors, TGS holds 129,058 of the issued shares as treasury shares.

Attached is the list of Directors showing their balance of TGS shares held after the issuance described above.

About TGS

TGS provides advanced data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. With leading-edge technology and solutions spanning the entire energy value chain, TGS offers a comprehensive range of insights to help clients make better decisions. Our broad range of products and advanced data technologies, coupled with a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, make TGS a trusted partner in supporting the exploration and production of energy resources worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.tgs.com

For media inquiries, contact:

Bård Stenberg

IR & Business Intelligence

investor@tgs.com

