Venus Concept Announces Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.



Second Quarter 2024 Summary & Recent Progress:

Company continues to execute against Transformational Plan Cash used in operations of $1.3 million, down 37% year-over-year and down 54% quarter-over-quarter

Total revenue of $16.6 million, down 17% year-over-year, but in-line with second quarter estimate of at “least $16.5 million”. Gross margin up 62 basis points year-over-year to 71.5%, combined with a 13% decrease in operating expenses year-over-year, drives 3% reduction in GAAP operating loss year-over-year Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.1 million, up 4% year-over-year, despite 17% revenue decline

On May 28, 2024, the Company announced a $35 million debt-to-equity exchange transaction, significantly reducing the Company’s debt balance and bringing the Company back into compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Equity Requirement.

On June 3, 2024, the Company announced that it received a medical device license issued by Health Canada to market the Venus Versa Pro system in Canada.

On June 17, 2024, the Company announced that that it has entered a new strategic skin resurfacing and skin tightening device supply arrangement with Skin Laundry Holdings, Inc.

On June 27, 2024, the Company announced the successful completion of its NEXThetics events held across several major cities in North America. NEXThetics events bring together Venus Concept’s network of aesthetic leaders and practitioners and have seen a significant increase in popularity and attendance.



Management Commentary:

“Second quarter revenue results met the expectations we outlined on our first quarter report,” said Rajiv De Silva, Chief Executive Officer of Venus Concept. “Aesthetic capital equipment sales continue to be challenged by macroeconomic headwinds and as expected, our revenue results outside the U.S. continue to be impacted by the strategic initiatives to exit certain unprofitable direct market. However, we importantly continue to see evidence that our efforts to reposition the business over the last eighteen months have been proving successful. We are enhancing our cash flow profile – as evidenced by the 47% reduction year-over-year in cash used in operations over the first six months of 2024 - and remain focused on enhancing our balance sheet condition and enhancing the Company’s foundation to support long-term, sustainable, profitability and growth in the future.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 (dollars in thousands) Revenues by region: United States $ 9,280 $ 9,757 International 7,302 10,318 Total revenue $ 16,582 $ 20,075





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Change (in thousands, except percentages) $ % of Total $ % of Total $ % Revenues by product: Venus Prime / Subscription—Systems $ 4,517 27.2 $ 4,311 21.5 $ 206 4.8 Products—Systems 8,588 51.8 12,313 61.3 (3,725 ) (30.3 ) Products—Other 2,647 16.0 2,586 12.9 61 2.4 Services 830 5.0 865 4.3 (35 ) (4.0 ) Total $ 16,582 100.0 $ 20,075 100.0 $ (3,493 ) (17.4 )



Total revenue for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $3.5 million, or 17%, to $16.6 million, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in total revenue, by region, was driven by a 29% decrease year-over-year in international revenue and a 5% decrease year-over-year in United States revenue. The decrease in total revenue, by product category, was driven by a 30% decrease in products – systems revenue and a 4% decrease in services revenue, offset partially by a 5% increase in lease revenue and a 2% increase in products - other revenue. The percentage of total systems revenue derived from the Company’s internal lease programs (Venus Prime and our legacy subscription model) was approximately 34% in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 26% in the prior year period.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $2.4 million, or 17%, to $11.8 million compared to the second quarter of 2023. The change in gross profit was primarily due to a decrease in revenue in our international markets driven by the accelerated exit from unprofitable direct markets and the effects of tighter third-party lending practices which negatively impacted capital equipment sales in both the U.S. and international markets. Gross margin was 71.5% of revenue, compared to 70.8% of revenue for the second quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $2.5 million, or 13%, to $17.4 million, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The change in total operating expenses was driven by a decrease of $1.3 million, or 16%, in selling and marketing expenses, a decrease of $1.0 million, or 10%, in general and administrative expenses and a decrease of $0.2 million, or 12%, in research and development expenses. Second quarter of 2024 general and administrative expenses included approximately $0.2 million of costs related to restructuring activities designed to improve the Company's operations and cost structure.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $5.6 million, compared to operating loss of $5.8 million for the second quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to stockholders for the second quarter of 2024 was $20.0 million, or $3.05 per share, compared to net loss of $7.4 million, or $1.35 per share for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter net loss attributable to stockholders includes a pre-tax loss on debt extinguishment of $10.9 million related to the debt-to-equity exchange transaction. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $4.1 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of $4.0 million for the second quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5.7 million and total debt obligations of approximately $46.0 million, compared to $5.4 million and $74.9 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Outlook:

Given the Company’s active dialogue with existing lenders and investors and the ongoing evaluation of strategic alternatives with various interested parties to maximize shareholder value, the Company is not providing full year 2024 financial guidance at this time. The Company expects total revenue for the three months ending September 30, 2024 of at least $17.0 million, representing a 3% decline year-over-year and a 3% increase quarter-over-quarter.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 10 direct markets. Venus Concept's product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Versa Pro, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Viva, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Bliss MAX, Venus Epileve, Venus Viva MD and AI.ME. Venus Concept's hair restoration systems include NeoGraft® and the ARTAS iX® Robotic Hair Restoration system. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors, including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, Aperture Venture Partners, and Masters Special Situations.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “projects,” “future,” “intends,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “guidance,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, but are not limited to, statements about our financial performance and metrics; the growth in demand for our systems and other products; the efficacy of the restructuring plan; the identification and efficacy of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value; the reduction in our cash burn; and the continued implementation of turnaround plans, including debt restructurings and financings. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about our business and the industry in which the Company operates and management's beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance or developments and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control. As a result, any or all of our forward-looking statements in this communication may turn out to be inaccurate. Factors that could materially affect our business operations and financial performance and condition include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described under Part II Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Part I Item 1A—“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date of this communication. Unless required by law, the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or future events or otherwise.

Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,732 $ 5,396 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $4,161 and $7,415 as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 24,584 29,151 Inventories 19,782 23,072 Prepaid expenses 1,009 1,298 Advances to suppliers 4,540 5,604 Other current assets 1,256 1,925 Total current assets 56,903 66,446 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term receivables, net 9,479 11,318 Deferred tax assets 1,195 1,032 Severance pay funds 421 573 Property and equipment, net 1,126 1,322 Operating right-of-use assets, net 3,907 4,517 Intangible assets 6,719 8,446 Total long-term assets 22,847 27,208 TOTAL ASSETS $ 79,750 $ 93,654 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 7,189 9,038 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,474 12,437 Note payable 2,289 — Current portion of long-term debt 1,297 4,155 Income taxes payable 626 366 Unearned interest income 1,198 1,468 Warranty accrual 1,139 1,029 Deferred revenues 894 1,076 Operating lease liabilities 1,432 1,590 Total current liabilities 28,538 31,159 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Long-term debt 42,402 70,790 Accrued severance pay 458 634 Deferred tax liabilities 2 15 Unearned interest revenue 438 671 Warranty accrual 271 334 Operating lease liabilities 2,613 3,162 Other long-term liabilities 664 338 Total long-term liabilities 46,848 75,944 TOTAL LIABILITIES 75,386 107,103 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 9) STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) (Note 15): Common Stock, $0.0001 par value: 300,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 7,255,277 and 5,529,149 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 295,320 247,854 Accumulated deficit (291,648 ) (261,903 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) 3,702 (14,019 ) Non-controlling interests 662 570 4,364 (13,449 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT) $ 79,750 $ 93,654





Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Leases $ 4,455 $ 4,311 $ 8,048 $ 10,072 Products and services 12,127 15,764 26,013 30,534 16,582 20,075 34,061 40,606 Cost of goods sold: Leases 410 721 1,887 2,450 Products and services 4,323 5,134 8,678 10,237 4,733 5,855 10,565 12,687 Gross profit 11,849 14,220 23,496 27,919 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 7,048 8,380 14,422 16,412 General and administrative 8,660 9,633 18,908 20,818 Research and development 1,737 1,965 3,522 4,602 Total operating expenses 17,445 19,978 36,852 41,832 Loss from operations (5,596 ) (5,758 ) (13,356 ) (13,913 ) Other expenses: Foreign exchange (gain) loss 774 (178 ) 1,098 (530 ) Finance expenses 2,452 1,553 4,120 3,061 (Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiaries — (1 ) — 76 Loss on debt extinguishment 10,901 — 10,901 — Loss before income taxes (19,723 ) (7,132 ) (29,475 ) (16,520 ) Income tax expense 141 189 178 424 Net loss $ (19,864 ) $ (7,321 ) $ (29,653 ) $ (16,944 ) Net loss attributable to stockholders of the Company $ (19,951 ) $ (7,409 ) $ (29,745 ) $ (17,066 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interest $ 87 $ 88 $ 92 $ 122 Net loss per share: Basic $ (3.05 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (4.81 ) $ (3.19 ) Diluted $ (3.05 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (4.81 ) $ (3.19 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation: Basic 6,550 5,471 6,189 5,355 Diluted 6,550 5,471 6,189 5,355





Venus Concept Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (29,653 ) $ (16,944 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,952 2,032 Stock-based compensation 578 850 Provision for expected credit losses 444 977 Provision for inventory obsolescence 723 674 Finance expenses and accretion 2,526 680 Deferred tax expense (recovery) (176 ) 78 Loss on sale of subsidiary — 76 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,901 — Loss on disposal of property and equipment 19 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable short-term and long-term 5,962 6,153 Inventories 2,567 297 Prepaid expenses 289 207 Advances to suppliers 1,064 132 Other current assets 669 1,642 Operating right-of-use assets, net 610 879 Other long-term assets (2 ) (268 ) Trade payables (1,611 ) 259 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 225 (4,185 ) Current operating lease liabilities (158 ) (236 ) Severance pay funds 152 154 Unearned interest income (503 ) (887 ) Long-term operating lease liabilities (549 ) (555 ) Other long-term liabilities (239 ) (25 ) Net cash used in operating activities (4,210 ) (8,010 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (47 ) (92 ) Net cash used in investing activities (47 ) (92 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 10 1,109 2023 Multi-Tranche Private Placement, net of costs of $367 — 1,633 2024 Registered Direct Offering shares and warrants, net of costs of $222 976 — Dividends from subsidiaries paid to non-controlling interest — (87 ) Proceeds from Short-Term Bridge Financing By Madryn, net of costs $238 2,000 — 2024 Convertible Notes issued to EW, net of costs of $393 1,607 — Net cash provided by financing activities 4,593 2,655 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 336 (5,447 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 5,396 11,569 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 5,732 $ 6,122 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for income taxes $ 69 $ 18 Cash paid for interest $ 1,594 $ 2,381



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure defined as net income (loss) before foreign exchange (gain) loss, financial expenses, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation and non-recurring items for a given period. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other financial performance measures, including net income, and our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. We understand that although Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, lenders and others in their evaluation of companies, Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated will often have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure for analyzing the performance of our core business because it facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by changes in foreign exchange rates that impact financial assets and liabilities denominated in currencies other than the U.S. dollar, tax positions (such as the impact on periods or companies of changes in effective tax rates), the age and book depreciation of fixed assets (affecting relative depreciation expense), amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense (because it is a non-cash expense) and non-recurring items as explained below.

The following is a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Venus Concept Inc.

Reconciliation of Net loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Reconciliation of net loss to adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (in thousands) Net loss $ (19,864 ) $ (7,321 ) $ (29,653 ) $ (16,944 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss 774 (178 ) 1,098 (530 ) (Gain) loss on disposal of subsidiaries — (1 ) — 76 Loss on debt extinguishment 10,901 — 10,901 — Finance expenses 2,452 1,553 4,120 3,061 Income tax expense 141 189 178 424 Depreciation and amortization 977 1,010 1,952 2,032 Stock-based compensation expense 239 369 578 850 CEWS (1) — — 418 — Other adjustments (2) 238 412 1,148 1,330 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,142 ) $ (3,967 ) $ (9,260 ) $ (9,701 )



(1) In April 2022, the Canada Revenue Agency (“CRA”) initiated an audit of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Claim (“CEWS”) that the Company filed between 2020-2021. The CRA has currently assessed a denial of CEWS claims made by the Company in 2020 and requesting repayment of $418. The Company disputes the CRA assessment and intends to challenge this matter through the Tax Court or Judicial Review.

(2) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and June 30, 2023 the other adjustments are represented by restructuring activities designed to improve the Company's operations and cost structure.