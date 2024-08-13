Enthusiast Gaming’s Fantasy Football Scout partners with English Football League for new Fantasy EFL game

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company, today announced that Fantasy Football Scout, the UK’s leading fantasy football advice service and a subsidiary of Enthusiast Gaming, has entered into a partnership with the English Football League (the “EFL”) to promote and support Fantasy EFL, a new fantasy game mode launched by the EFL for the 2024/25 season.

Fantasy Football Scout has been dominating the fantasy football market since 2009, with a mix of editorial content, videos, data and tools, serving an audience of over 10 million a year via multiple media channels. The business already has partnership agreements in place for fantasy games with many of the largest football associations in the world, including the Premier League (for Fantasy Premier League with 11M+ players) and UEFA (Champions League and Euro 2024 Fantasy with 3.5M+ players), as well as several leading clubs and other fantasy games. Adding Fantasy EFL for the 2024/25 season will only strengthen this dominant position in the market.

Formed in 1888, the EFL is the world’s original league football competition and represents the largest single body of professional clubs in European football. The new Fantasy EFL game allows users to make selections from all 72 Member clubs across the Championship, League One and League Two in a fresh and exciting take on the fantasy format (https://fantasy.efl.com/team).

The partnership involves the creation of editorial content and tools to help inform Fantasy EFL players of tactics and selections, which will feature on the official EFL website (https://www.efl.com/), as well as extensive editorial, video and marketing on Fantasy Football Scout’s multiple channels.

“Fantasy Football Scout has always been a labour of love, created by fantasy football fans for fantasy football fans and our first mission is serving that incredible community,” said Chris James, CEO of Fantasy Football Scout. “I have the pleasure of working with the very best team in the business and serving a truly global audience. The chance to work with the English Football League, part of the fabric of life for hundreds of millions of fans around the world, as well as work on a brand new exciting fantasy game is an absolute privilege, about which we are all very excited.”

About Fantasy EFL

Fantasy EFL will feature players from across all three of the EFL’s divisions – the Championship, League One and League Two, meaning there will be almost 2,000 players to choose from for the 2024/25 season. The game offers a unique twist on the familiar fantasy format, with users challenged to select seven players plus two clubs to win, in every gameweek. Fantasy EFL is available for download for Android and iOS users.

About EFL

The EFL (English Football League) is the world’s original league football competition. It is the largest single body of professional clubs in European football and is responsible for administering and regulating the Sky Bet EFL, Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy, as well as reserve and youth football. The EFL, EFL Trust and our member clubs are at the heart of communities across the country, providing shared experiences for all and using the power of sport to improve lives

About Fantasy Football Scout

The leading voice in fantasy football since 2009, Fantasy Football Scout serves the community for leading fantasy games such as Fantasy Premier League (FPL), UEFA Champions League Fantasy (UCL) and many more. The brand has grown from a single website to a multi-channel offering featuring daily video, audio podcasts, a vast social media presence, a premium ‘members area’ of tools and data for dedicated managers and a network of sister sites and services reaching well over 10 million fantasy managers every year on a truly global scale.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

