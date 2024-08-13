BuzzRx® Selects QuestionPro to Enhance Research and Customer Experience Programs

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuzzRx , a free prescription discount service that allows users to find the lowest price on their medication instantly and save up to 80% at pharmacies nationwide, has selected QuestionPro , a global leader in survey and research, data and insights services to enhance its research and customer experience programs.

Utilizing QuestionPro's robust customer experience (CX) management platform, BuzzRx will obtain and leverage real-time insights into customer sentiment, enabling proactive measures to enhance customer engagement, optimize operations, and drive business growth.

“In a highly commoditized industry like pharmacy, brands must find ways to stand out,” said Arti Bedi Pullins, President and Chief Healthcare Officer at QuestionPro. “By leveraging our platform's actionable insights, BuzzRx can more deeply understand their customers and provide exceptional service – a key differentiator.”

QuestionPro CX is a powerful customer experience management platform designed to help businesses collect, analyze, and act on customer feedback. QuestionPro CX offers a wide array of tools, including customizable surveys, sentiment analysis, customer journey mapping and advanced dashboards for real-time reporting. Innovating CX tools is the cornerstone of this platform and enables organizations to enhance customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention by gaining actionable insights from customer data.

"At BuzzRx, we prioritize our customers above all else," notes Matt Herfield, CEO and Co-Founder of BuzzRx. "Our goal is to elevate the customer experience online and at pharmacies nationwide to help customers obtain discounted prescriptions as seamlessly as possible. By partnering with QuestionPro, we’ll be able to glean greater insights to help us achieve our ambitions."

About QuestionPro:

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .