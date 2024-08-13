For the Third Year in a Row, Anteriad Makes the Inc. 5000 List

Rye Brook, New York, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. recognized Anteriad today as one of the fastest growing companies in the US when it revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, marking the third year in a row that the B2B marketing solution provider appears on this distinguished list. Anteriad ranked at 2495 with three-year revenue growth of 208%. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



“It’s an honor for Anteriad to make the Inc. 5000 for a third year in a row. I am incredibly proud of the global Anteriad team for everything we’ve been able to accomplish to earn the trust of our B2B marketing customers around the world. We remain dedicated to delivering quality data and full-funnel marketing solutions for B2B companies, and this award is a testament to our company’s vision and determination to help our customers succeed through the market challenges of the past few years,” said Rob Sanchez, CEO at Anteriad.



The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.



For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

“At Anteriad, we believe company growth should be built on a superior offering. B2B marketing is more complicated than ever before, and our customers know they can turn to Anteriad for a full-funnel solution that meets their specific needs. Our research shows that B2B marketers consistently rank data quality as a top priority, and that’s what we deliver. We remain dedicated to creating solutions B2B marketers can rely on and trust,” added Sanchez.

Since Anteriad’s first Inc. 5000 win in 2022, the company has expanded their footprint and offering to become a truly global B2B marketing provider, growing loyal client accounts as well as adding new logos to their roster. The company delivers a combination of high-quality data and full-funnel marketing solutions to support global, regional and local B2B marketing needs in more than 26 languages around the world. Anteriad recently opened an office in India and integrated Madrid-based BNZSA, their latest acquisition, which delivers unique “BDR as a service” capabilities to B2B marketers proven to elevate demand performance.



About Anteriad

Anteriad puts B2B marketers directly in front of their next customer and ahead of their competition. We are trusted by industry giants such as IBM, Microsoft, Forbes, SHRM, ezCater, and Lenovo to produce significant ROI multiples for their marketing. Anteriad delivers high-fidelity, privacy-compliant B2B buyer data, advanced analytics, comprehensive multichannel execution (full- and self-service), BDR and SDR-as-a-service in 26 languages, and expert advisory. The award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud platform monitors over 500 billion buyer-related signals each month to provide highly rated intent data and power demand and performance programs across channels. Start creating your future today – discover how at https://anteriad.com/.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000



Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.



About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.