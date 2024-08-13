Melco Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2024 Earnings

MACAU, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Nasdaq: MLCO) (“Melco” or the “Company”), a developer, owner, and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe, today reported its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2024.

Total operating revenues for the second quarter of 2024 were US$1.16 billion, representing an increase of approximately 22% from US$947.9 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase in total operating revenues was primarily attributable to the improved performance in the mass market segment and non-gaming operations, led by the continued recovery in inbound tourism to Macau during the second quarter of 2024.

Operating income for the second quarter of 2024 was US$123.7 million, compared with operating income of US$64.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Melco generated Adjusted Property EBITDA(1) of US$302.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted Property EBITDA of US$267.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Net income attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited for the second quarter of 2024 was US$21.4 million, or US$0.05 per ADS, compared with net loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited of US$23.4 million, or US$0.05 per ADS, in the second quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests was US$22.7 million and US$27.7 million during the second quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively, all of which were related to Studio City, City of Dreams Manila, and City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strategic initiatives to expand revenue and profitability, and drive growth continued to evolve in the second quarter of 2024. We are investing in people and incorporating enhancements to our properties to provide the best premium experience available in Macau to our patrons. We’ve seen growth in GGR quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year, and our teams are focused on driving continued expansion of our market position.

“City of Dreams Manila in the Philippines has consistently exhibited solid results. City of Dreams Mediterranean and our satellite casinos in Cyprus built upon the momentum seen in the past quarter, with luck adjusted EBITDA growing more than 30% quarter-to-quarter.”

City of Dreams Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams were US$576.4 million, compared with US$506.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. City of Dreams generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$165.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$161.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market table games segment.

Rolling chip volume was US$4.83 billion for the second quarter of 2024 versus US$5.76 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 2.99% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 2.88% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$1.46 billion in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$1.24 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.3% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 32.0% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$902.3 million, compared with US$771.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.1% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 2.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams in the second quarter of 2024 was US$80.4 million, compared with US$68.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Altira Macau Second Quarter Results

Total operating revenues at Altira Macau were US$29.3 million in both the second quarters of 2024 and 2023. Altira Macau generated negative Adjusted EBITDA of US$2.0 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$4.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

In the mass market table games segment, drop was US$134.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$116.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 20.6% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 24.2% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$132.1 million, compared with US$82.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 2.6% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 3.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at Altira Macau was US$4.9 million in both the second quarters of 2024 and 2023.

Mocha and Other Second Quarter Results

Total operating revenues from Mocha and Other were US$30.7 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$28.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Mocha and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Mass market table games drop was US$58.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$41.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 18.9% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 18.2% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$502.7 million, compared with US$502.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 4.2% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 4.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

Studio City Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total operating revenues at Studio City were US$352.3 million, compared with US$236.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. Studio City generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$79.2 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$41.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in all gaming segments and non-gaming operations.

Studio City’s rolling chip volume was US$813.0 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$789.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 2.97% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 1.43% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop increased to US$955.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$716.6 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 30.1% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 25.5% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$842.4 million, compared with US$595.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 3.4% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at Studio City in the second quarter of 2024 was US$80.4 million, compared with US$74.3 million in the second quarter of 2023.

City of Dreams Manila Second Quarter Results

For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, total operating revenues at City of Dreams Manila were US$109.0 million, compared with US$116.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. City of Dreams Manila generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$40.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$47.0 million in the comparable period of 2023. The year-over-year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of softer performance in the mass market table games segment.

City of Dreams Manila’s rolling chip volume was US$572.9 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus US$520.2 million in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was 3.19% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 3.10% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85%-3.15%.

Mass market table games drop decreased to US$174.4 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$194.5 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 32.4% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 31.3% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$1.04 billion, compared with US$1.01 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 4.6% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 4.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Manila in the second quarter of 2024 was US$27.3 million, compared with US$28.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other Second Quarter Results

The Company operates three satellite casinos in Cyprus in conjunction with City of Dreams Mediterranean.

Total operating revenues at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 were US$58.7 million, compared with US$30.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other generated Adjusted EBITDA of US$13.1 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of US$6.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. The year-over-year increase in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of better performance in the mass market segment and non-gaming operations following the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean in mid-2023.

Rolling chip volume was US$6.9 million for the second quarter of 2024 versus US$0.1 million in the second quarter of 2023. The rolling chip win rate was negative 5.59% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 2.52% in the second quarter of 2023. The expected rolling chip win rate range is 2.85% - 3.15%.

Mass market table games drop was US$113.8 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared with US$47.0 million in the second quarter of 2023. The mass market table games hold percentage was 24.0% in the second quarter of 2024, compared with 21.9% in the second quarter of 2023.

Gaming machine handle for the second quarter of 2024 was US$522.4 million, compared with US$391.7 million in the second quarter of 2023. The gaming machine win rate was 5.2% in the second quarter of 2024 versus 5.1% in the second quarter of 2023.

Total non-gaming revenue at City of Dreams Mediterranean and Other in the second quarter of 2024 was US$19.2 million, compared with US$1.9 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Total net non-operating expenses for the second quarter of 2024 were US$116.9 million, which mainly included interest expense of US$121.3 million, partially offset by interest income of US$4.3 million.

Depreciation and amortization costs of US$134.5 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2024, of which US$5.0 million related to the amortization expense for land use rights.

The Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City for the three months ended June 30, 2024 referred to above was US$25.0 million more than the Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the earnings release for Studio City International Holdings Limited (“SCIHL”) dated August 13, 2024 (the “Studio City Earnings Release”). The Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City contained in the Studio City Earnings Release includes certain intercompany charges that are not included in the Adjusted EBITDA for Studio City contained in this press release. Such intercompany charges include, among other items, fees and shared service charges billed between SCIHL and its subsidiaries and certain subsidiaries of Melco. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA of Studio City included in this press release does not reflect certain gaming concession related costs and certain intercompany costs related to the table games operations at Studio City Casino.

Financial Position and Capital Expenditures

Total cash and bank balances as of June 30, 2024 aggregated to US$1.28 billion, including US$125.2 million of restricted cash. Total debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs and original issue premiums, was US$7.22 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2024, a reduction of approximately US$100 million compared to the total debt balance as of March 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the approximately US$100 million cash tender offer, which was concluded on April 24, 2024, of the 6.000% senior notes due 2025 issued by Studio City Finance Limited and the US$743.7 million repayment of loans drawn under our revolving credit facility with the net proceeds from the issuance of the US$750.0 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2032 by Melco Resorts Finance Limited, and cash on hand. Available liquidity, including cash and undrawn revolving credit facilities, as of June 30, 2024, was US$3.09 billion.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2024 were US$47.6 million, which included costs related to the enhancement projects at City of Dreams in Macau and Studio City.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (the “Company”) may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) the pace of recovery from the impact of COVID-19 on our business, our industry and the global economy, (ii) risks associated with the amended Macau gaming law and its implementation by the Macau government, (iii) changes in the gaming market and visitations in Macau, the Philippines and the Republic of Cyprus, (iv) capital and credit market volatility, (v) local and global economic conditions, (vi) our anticipated growth strategies, (vii) gaming authority and other governmental approvals and regulations, and (viii) our future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “target”, “aim”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “believe”, “potential”, “continue”, “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) “Adjusted EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine parties under the cooperative arrangement (the “Philippine Parties”), integrated resort and casino rent and other non-operating income and expenses. “Adjusted Property EBITDA” is net income/loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other, share-based compensation, payments to the Philippine Parties, integrated resort and casino rent, Corporate and Other expenses and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA are presented exclusively as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as measures of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors.



The Company also presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA because they are used by some investors as ways to measure a company’s ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures, and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported similar measures as supplements to financial measures in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, in particular, U.S. GAAP or International Financial Reporting Standards. However, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to operating income/loss as indicators of the Company’s performance, as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities as measures of liquidity, or as alternatives to any other measure determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Unlike net income/loss, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA do not include depreciation and amortization or interest expense and, therefore, do not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. The Company recognizes these limitations and uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA as only two of several comparative tools, together with U.S. GAAP measurements, to assist in the evaluation of operating performance.



Such U.S. GAAP measurements include operating income/loss, net income/loss, cash flows from operations and cash flow data. The Company has significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, taxes and other recurring and nonrecurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA. Also, the Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. The use of Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has material limitations as an analytical tool, as Adjusted Property EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA does not include all items that impact our net income/loss. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release. (2) “Adjusted net income/loss” is net income/loss before pre-opening costs, development costs, property charges and other and loss on extinguishment of debt, net of noncontrolling interests and taxes calculated using specific tax treatments applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share (“EPS”) are presented as supplemental disclosures because management believes they are widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to income/loss and EPS computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited. Reconciliations of adjusted net income/loss attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited with the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP are provided herein immediately following the financial statements included in this press release.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos”). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating revenues: Casino $ 942,968 $ 768,450 $ 1,856,288 $ 1,367,450 Rooms 101,386 80,075 202,224 138,663 Food and beverage 71,574 46,543 137,679 83,298 Entertainment, retail and other 43,727 52,871 75,871 75,008 Total operating revenues 1,159,655 947,939 2,272,062 1,664,419 Operating costs and expenses: Casino (632,474 ) (505,581 ) (1,242,225 ) (904,450 ) Rooms (30,266 ) (19,871 ) (59,518 ) (34,222 ) Food and beverage (53,712 ) (35,904 ) (108,449 ) (63,418 ) Entertainment, retail and other (23,021 ) (36,540 ) (39,647 ) (42,566 ) General and administrative (144,388 ) (118,325 ) (271,343 ) (228,329 ) Payments to the Philippine Parties (10,535 ) (9,311 ) (19,024 ) (22,659 ) Pre-opening costs (2,883 ) (17,148 ) (5,172 ) (30,260 ) Development costs (1,934 ) - (2,072 ) - Amortization of land use rights (4,979 ) (5,660 ) (9,955 ) (11,318 ) Depreciation and amortization (129,535 ) (130,869 ) (261,357 ) (246,670 ) Property charges and other (2,192 ) (4,445 ) (4,214 ) (15,887 ) Total operating costs and expenses (1,035,919 ) (883,654 ) (2,022,976 ) (1,599,779 ) Operating income 123,736 64,285 249,086 64,640 Non-operating income (expenses): Interest income 4,293 4,979 8,831 11,773 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (121,320 ) (123,511 ) (245,512 ) (232,469 ) Other financing costs (1,976 ) (990 ) (3,600 ) (1,924 ) Foreign exchange gains, net 2,335 2,360 507 1,541 Other income, net 605 658 2,605 1,318 Loss on extinguishment of debt (869 ) - (869 ) - Total non-operating expenses, net (116,932 ) (116,504 ) (238,038 ) (219,761 ) Income (loss) before income tax 6,804 (52,219 ) 11,048 (155,121 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (8,091 ) 1,075 (11,785 ) 3,316 Net loss (1,287 ) (51,144 ) (737 ) (151,805 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 22,677 27,703 37,297 47,076 Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 21,390 $ (23,441 ) $ 36,560 $ (104,729 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ 0.016 $ (0.018 ) $ 0.028 $ (0.079 ) Diluted $ 0.016 $ (0.018 ) $ 0.028 $ (0.079 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ 0.049 $ (0.054 ) $ 0.083 $ (0.238 ) Diluted $ 0.049 $ (0.054 ) $ 0.083 $ (0.238 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,320,517,938 1,310,358,237 1,315,894,356 1,317,994,836 Diluted 1,322,235,542 1,310,358,237 1,320,530,024 1,317,994,836





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,149,887 $ 1,310,715 Restricted cash 379 27 Accounts receivable, net 95,907 91,638 Receivables from affiliated companies 1,160 797 Inventories 31,282 29,427 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,623 111,688 Total current assets 1,386,238 1,544,292 Property and equipment, net 5,348,702 5,533,994 Intangible assets, net 287,962 304,652 Goodwill 81,617 81,582 Long-term prepayments, deposits and other assets, net 157,738 100,320 Restricted cash 124,785 125,094 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,287 62,356 Land use rights, net 573,058 582,782 Total assets $ 8,014,387 $ 8,335,072 LIABILITIES AND DEFICIT Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,538 $ 11,752 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 968,884 1,008,316 Income tax payable 29,948 28,183 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,315 19,685 Finance lease liabilities, current 33,327 35,307 Payables to affiliated companies 517 377 Total current liabilities 1,071,529 1,103,620 Long-term debt, net 7,223,046 7,472,620 Other long-term liabilities 310,988 322,591 Deferred tax liabilities, net 36,040 34,959 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 47,822 53,858 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 170,425 187,474 Total liabilities 8,859,850 9,175,122 Deficit: Ordinary shares, par value $0.01; 7,300,000,000 shares authorized; 1,404,679,067 and 1,404,679,067 shares issued; 1,321,266,334 and 1,311,270,775 shares outstanding, respectively 14,047 14,047 Treasury shares, at cost; 83,412,733 and 93,408,292 shares, respectively (225,886 ) (255,068 ) Additional paid-in capital 3,092,966 3,109,212 Accumulated other comprehensive losses (116,722 ) (98,599 ) Accumulated losses (4,020,312 ) (4,056,872 ) Total Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shareholders’ deficit (1,255,907 ) (1,287,280 ) Noncontrolling interests 410,444 447,230 Total deficit (845,463 ) (840,050 ) Total liabilities and deficit $ 8,014,387 $ 8,335,072





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 21,390 $ (23,441 ) $ 36,560 $ (104,729 ) Pre-opening costs 2,883 17,148 5,172 30,260 Development costs 1,934 - 2,072 - Property charges and other 2,192 4,445 4,214 15,887 Loss on extinguishment of debt 869 - 869 - Income tax impact on adjustments (18 ) (276 ) (37 ) (584 ) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments (844 ) (5,522 ) (883 ) (10,108 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 28,406 $ (7,646 ) $ 47,967 $ (69,274 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share: Basic $ 0.022 $ (0.006 ) $ 0.036 $ (0.053 ) Diluted $ 0.021 $ (0.006 ) $ 0.036 $ (0.053 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per ADS: Basic $ 0.065 $ (0.018 ) $ 0.109 $ (0.158 ) Diluted $ 0.064 $ (0.018 ) $ 0.109 $ (0.158 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited per share calculation: Basic 1,320,517,938 1,310,358,237 1,315,894,356 1,317,994,836 Diluted 1,322,235,542 1,310,358,237 1,320,530,024 1,317,994,836





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (3,174 ) $ 5,876 $ 111,105 $ 23,456 $ 17,209 $ 653 $ (31,389 ) $ 123,736 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 10,535 - - 10,535 Integrated resort and casino rent(3) - - - - 1,045 - - 1,045 Pre-opening costs - - 1,801 747 - 26 309 2,883 Development costs - - - - - - 1,934 1,934 Depreciation and amortization 557 930 49,750 54,492 11,355 12,218 5,212 134,514 Share-based compensation 108 43 1,225 337 283 106 4,955 7,057 Property charges and other 497 - 1,251 208 61 105 70 2,192 Adjusted EBITDA (2,012 ) 6,849 165,132 79,240 40,488 13,108 (18,909 ) 283,896 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 18,909 18,909 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (2,012 ) $ 6,849 $ 165,132 $ 79,240 $ 40,488 $ 13,108 $ - $ 302,805 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (2,012 ) $ 5,552 $ 95,582 $ (10,905 ) $ 23,731 $ (8,848 ) $ (38,815 ) $ 64,285 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 9,311 - - 9,311 Integrated resort and casino rent(3) - - - - 476 - - 476 Pre-opening costs - - - 4,721 - 12,427 - 17,148 Depreciation and amortization 5,988 1,083 60,514 46,753 13,156 3,112 5,923 136,529 Share-based compensation 118 46 1,340 368 285 205 6,499 8,861 Property charges and other 203 30 3,806 197 3 14 192 4,445 Adjusted EBITDA 4,297 6,711 161,242 41,134 46,962 6,910 (26,201 ) 241,055 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 26,201 26,201 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 4,297 $ 6,711 $ 161,242 $ 41,134 $ 46,962 $ 6,910 $ - $ 267,256 (3) Integrated resort and casino rent represents land rent and variable lease costs to Belle Corporation.





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams

Manila City of Dreams

Mediterranean

and Other Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (3,558 ) $ 12,388 $ 209,171 $ 56,737 $ 32,701 $ (1,782 ) $ (56,571 ) $ 249,086 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 19,024 - - 19,024 Integrated resort and casino rent(3) - - - - 2,793 - - 2,793 Pre-opening costs 69 - 3,673 806 - 315 309 5,172 Development costs - - - - - - 2,072 2,072 Depreciation and amortization 1,132 1,851 101,174 108,759 22,981 24,932 10,483 271,312 Share-based compensation 227 80 2,539 711 583 211 9,609 13,960 Property charges and other 1,544 (5 ) 2,178 148 251 (31 ) 129 4,214 Adjusted EBITDA (586 ) 14,314 318,735 167,161 78,333 23,645 (33,969 ) 567,633 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 33,969 33,969 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ (586 ) $ 14,314 $ 318,735 $ 167,161 $ 78,333 $ 23,645 $ - $ 601,602 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Altira

Macau Mocha

and Other City of

Dreams Studio

City City of Dreams Manila City of Dreams Mediterranean

and Other Corporate

and Other Total Operating (loss) income $ (10,230 ) $ 12,116 $ 115,208 $ (30,360 ) $ 58,450 $ (9,428 ) $ (71,116 ) $ 64,640 Payments to the Philippine Parties - - - - 22,659 - - 22,659 Integrated resort and casino rent(3) - - - - 962 - - 962 Pre-opening costs - - - 9,784 - 20,476 - 30,260 Depreciation and amortization 11,917 2,160 121,886 81,121 25,625 4,296 10,983 257,988 Share-based compensation 61 83 4,157 691 578 231 13,872 19,673 Property charges and other 511 30 14,918 487 (400 ) 17 324 15,887 Adjusted EBITDA 2,259 14,389 256,169 61,723 107,874 15,592 (45,937 ) 412,069 Corporate and Other expenses - - - - - - 45,937 45,937 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 2,259 $ 14,389 $ 256,169 $ 61,723 $ 107,874 $ 15,592 $ - $ 458,006





Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Property EBITDA (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited $ 21,390 $ (23,441 ) $ 36,560 $ (104,729 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (22,677 ) (27,703 ) (37,297 ) (47,076 ) Net loss (1,287 ) (51,144 ) (737 ) (151,805 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 8,091 (1,075 ) 11,785 (3,316 ) Interest and other non-operating expenses, net 116,932 116,504 238,038 219,761 Depreciation and amortization 134,514 136,529 271,312 257,988 Property charges and other 2,192 4,445 4,214 15,887 Share-based compensation 7,057 8,861 13,960 19,673 Development costs 1,934 - 2,072 - Pre-opening costs 2,883 17,148 5,172 30,260 Integrated resort and casino rent(3) 1,045 476 2,793 962 Payments to the Philippine Parties 10,535 9,311 19,024 22,659 Adjusted EBITDA 283,896 241,055 567,633 412,069 Corporate and Other expenses 18,909 26,201 33,969 45,937 Adjusted Property EBITDA $ 302,805 $ 267,256 $ 601,602 $ 458,006



