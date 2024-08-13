Tenable Names Cloud Security Expert, Shai Morag, Chief Product Officer

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the exposure management company, today announced that it has named Shai Morag to the role of chief product officer. Morag will focus on delivering increased momentum and scale across Tenable’s entire portfolio, driving the company’s next era of growth by building security products for a cloud-first world.



Morag joined Tenable in 2023 through the acquisition of Ermetic, an innovative cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) company, where he was the CEO and a co-founder. Since that time, he has led the charge to expand and augment Tenable Cloud Security, enabling security teams to reduce risk by rapidly exposing and closing priority security gaps caused by misconfigurations, risky entitlements and vulnerabilities in one powerful CNAPP.

“Over the last year, we have transformed Tenable into a best-in-class, cloud-first player, investing in our cloud strategy and expanding our capabilities at a relentless pace,” said Amit Yoran, chairman and chief executive officer, Tenable. “Shai has been instrumental in our efforts and by taking on the role of chief product officer, he will extend the same rigorous execution that defines our cloud solutions across the entire portfolio.”

Morag has more than 25 years of product management, technology leadership and senior executive experience. Before Ermetic, he served as the co-founder and CEO of Secdo, a cyber security company, where he led the company from its inception to a successful acquisition by Palo Alto Networks. Morag was also the CEO of Integrity-Project, a connectivity, networking and security solutions company, which was acquired by Mellanox. He served for 10 years as an officer in the Israeli Defense Forces Intelligence Corps Unit 8200.

“We’re on a mission to keep raising the bar by focusing on the problems that matter most to our customers. That’s why we’re doubling down on cloud security, expanding our exposure management platform and leveraging AI to drive efficiency in new and exciting ways,” said Morag. “I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to working with the team to extend Tenable’s track record of market-defining innovation.”

