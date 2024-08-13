Foresight Financial Announces Appointment of William LaFever to Board of Directors

WINNEBAGO, Ill., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foresight Financial Group Board of Directors is pleased to announce that William LaFever has joined the Board of Directors effective immediately.



Mr. LaFever is the CEO of the Bill Doran Company. Bill Doran Co., headquartered in Rockford Illinois, is a floral distribution company with 25 offices nationwide and over 800 employees. Bill has been with the company since 1996 and has grown annual sales from $20 million to over $175 million today. Prior to joining Bill Doran Co. Mr. LaFever was in public accounting with Arthur Anderson. Bill is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

“I am honored to serve on the board of directors of Foresight Financial Group. I am committed to upholding the shared values of the organization and contributing to its continued growth and success. It is an exciting time and I look forward to working collaboratively with my fellow board members to navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead,” said Mr. LaFever.

“We are thrilled to have Bill join our team. Bill has been an integral and highly respected part of the greater Rockford business community for many years and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Foresight Board. His addition to the Foresight Board is another example of our commitment to strong local leadership for Rockford, Winnebago County as well as the greater Northern Illinois market area that we serve. As the only Winnebago County based banking organization, Foresight and its member banks are committed to providing the highest level of banking products and services with highly personalized service,” said Robert W. Stenstrom, Chairman Foresight Board.

Foresight Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in Winnebago County in Northwestern Illinois and has assets totaling $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2024. Foresight continues to hold the largest market share of deposits of any financial institution operating in Stephenson County, Illinois. Foresight’s subsidiary banks include Northwest Bank of Rockford; State Bank, Freeport; State Bank of Davis; German American State Bank, German Valley; Lena State Bank; and State Bank of Herscher. Foresight common stock is listed on the OTCQX Marketplace under the trading symbol “FGFH”.

