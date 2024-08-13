Verkkokauppa.com Oyj STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 13 August 2024 at 5:00 pm EEST



Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Composition of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board

The Shareholder’s Nomination Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj prepares proposals on the number, election and remuneration of the members of the Board to the General Meeting. The Nomination Board shall submit its proposal to the Board every year, by the last business day of February preceding the next Annual General Meeting.

At its organizational meeting on 13 August 2024, the following members of the Nomination Board were appointed:

Samuli Seppälä, Founder of Verkkokauppa.com, representing himself,

Erkka Kohonen, Senior Portfolio Manager, appointed by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company,

Karoliina Lindroos, Head of Responsible Investment, nominated by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, and

Arja Talma, Chairperson of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

The Chair of the Nomination Board is Erkka Kohonen.

The Annual General Meeting of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj, resolved on 31 March 2020 to establish a Shareholder’s Nomination Board. The Nomination Board consists of four members, three of whom represent the three largest shareholders and who hold the largest number of votes of all votes in the Verkkokauppa.com on the last banking day in May preceding the next Annual General Meeting. The Chairperson of the Board is an expert member of the Nomination Board.

For more information, please contact:

Erkka Kohonen

Chairperson of the Shareholder’s Nomination Board

erkka.kohonen@varma.fi

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Arja Talma

Chairperson of the Board of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

arja.talma@boardman.fi

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Marja Mäkinen, Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com is an e-commerce pioneer that stands passionately on the customer’s side. Verkkokauppa.com accelerates the transition of commerce to online with Finland’s fastest deliveries and ultimate convenience. The company leads the way by offering one-hour deliveries to almost 700,000 customers, a winning assortment and probably always cheaper prices. Every day, the company strives to find more streamlined ways to surpass its customers´ expectations and to create a new norm for buying and owning.

Verkkokauppa.com was founded in 1992 and has been online since day one. The company’s revenue in 2023 was EUR 503 million and it employs around 700 people. Verkkokauppa.com is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.