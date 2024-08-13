Ascent Cloud Announces Summer 2024 Release of its Sales Performance Management Solutions

DETROIT, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Cloud has announced the Summer 2024 Release of its industry-leading Sales Performance Management solutions, which includes Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven.



Territory Planner users will be able to segment territories and implement their go-to-market strategy with new options to build and optimize territories based on non-geographic criteria such as propensity to buy, industry, employee range, and revenue. Additionally, enhancements to aggregate data and map layers will enable sales and revenue leaders to analyze large quantities of their data to see how it may impact their territory assignments, leading to better informed decisions around strategic sales planning.

Geopointe users will have more meetings with the right people using Insights: Recommendations. With this new enhancement, Geopointe will recommend the next best visit on a user’s route based on configurable criteria. This will help sales teams avoid missing opportunities in the field, adhere to the company’s ideal customer profile, and save time in the route planning process.

LevelEleven users will have greater visibility into real-time performance across their organization with the introduction of Insights: Custom Manager View. This configurable view empowers sales and revenue leaders to drive performance and growth across their many teams. Sales and revenue leaders will be able to define Leadership Metrics that are unique to their role in order to summarize team performance even if the underlying teams are tracking different metrics in their LevelEleven Scorecards. Additionally, LevelEleven admins will have an enhanced user management page to better organize and edit LevelEleven users in one place.

For more information on these latest updates, please join our live release webinar on Tuesday, September 10 .

Comments on the News

“We are always thrilled to provide our customers with updates to Territory Planner, Geopointe, and LevelEleven,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These latest enhancements enable our customers to plan, execute, and grow their business more efficiently. Furthermore, we are giving frontline and senior sales leaders the tools they need to increase the productivity of their existing teams.”

About Ascent Cloud

Ascent Cloud helps companies Plan, Execute, and Grow with its industry-leading sales performance management solutions. Plan and optimize your territories with Territory Planner. Execute your go-to-market strategy with Geopointe. Grow your team members with LevelEleven.

Territory Planner is a territory planning solution that empowers modern sales teams with the ability to build, balance, and optimize their sales territories. With Territory Planner, sales leaders are able to ensure that territories are equitable and optimized to fit their go-to-market strategy.

Geopointe is a geolocation solution that location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, opportunities, and other critical business information. With Geopointe, sales teams are able to efficiently execute with territory management, routing, and geoanalytics.

LevelEleven is a gamification and coaching solution that helps companies drive the behaviors that lead to sales and customer retention. With LevelEleven, sales leaders are able to motivate, engage, and coach their teams to better outcomes.

