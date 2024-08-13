Aditude Ranks No. 201 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List with 2000% Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aditude, a leading ad technology platform, is proud to announce its ranking at No. 201 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. This significant achievement also ranks Aditude at No. 18 in the Advertising & Marketing category and No. 22 in the state of New York.



This remarkable milestone reflects Aditude's 3-year growth of 2000%, a testament to the company's visionary leadership and commitment to delivering exceptional value to its clients. Founded in early March 2019, Aditude has rapidly established itself as a key player in the ad tech industry, providing cutting-edge solutions that empower publishers to optimize revenue and enhance website performance.

"Earning the No. 201 spot on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list is a remarkable achievement that highlights the incredible work of our team and the trust our clients place in us," said Jared Siegal, CEO of Aditude. "Our success is built on a foundation of innovation, collaboration, and a relentless drive to deliver results. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in ad tech and to support our clients in reaching new levels of success."

For more information on Aditude's ad tech solutions and how they can benefit your business, please visit aditude.com

About Aditude

Aditude helps publishers scale their business and increase revenue through a proprietary technology platform that enables tailored solutions and pricing to create revenue-focused publishers. Aditude’s team of ad and development experts helps publishers save time and money while increasing their bottom line. For more information, visit aditude.com .

More about Inc. and Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 through 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies--as of December 31, 2023. (Since the period under review, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. Growth rates used to determine rankings were calculated to four decimal places. All honorees must pass Inc. editorial review.

About Inc.

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

