Predictive Diagnostics Global Strategic Business Report 2023-2030: Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Throws the Spotlight on $5+ Billion Market

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Predictive Diagnostics is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Despite the benefits, the adoption of predictive diagnostics and early detection technologies faces challenges such as establishing demand, educating patients on the benefits, and securing financial and regulatory support for these innovations. To address these obstacles, healthcare organizations need to conduct thorough market research, form strategic partnerships, and invest in research and development.

Protecting intellectual property and integrating new technologies into existing healthcare systems are also vital for expanding the scope of preventive healthcare. The broader adoption of predictive diagnostics heralds a major transformation in healthcare, focusing on prevention and early intervention. This approach not only aims to reduce healthcare costs but also enhances the quality of life, setting a foundation for a resilient future in global healthcare systems.



Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $735.3 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 9.7% CAGR to reach $804.8 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.



Why You Should Buy This Report:

Detailed Market Analysis: Access a thorough analysis of the Global Predictive Diagnostics Market, covering all major geographic regions and market segments.

Competitive Insights: Get an overview of the competitive landscape, including the market presence of major players across different geographies.

Future Trends and Drivers: Understand the key trends and drivers shaping the future of the Global Predictive Diagnostics Market.

Actionable Insights: Benefit from actionable insights that can help you identify new revenue opportunities and make strategic business decisions.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Abbott Molecular, Almac Group Ltd., Ambry Genetics Corp., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 276 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Predictive Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Propel Growth in Predictive Diagnostics

Increasing Healthcare Data Availability Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Throws the Spotlight on Predictive Diagnostics

Growing Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Generates Demand for Predictive Solutions

Integration with Electronic Health Records (EHR) Spurs Adoption

Personalized Medicine Trends Sustain Growth in Predictive Diagnostic Tools

Big Data Analytics Advances Propel Growth in Predictive Healthcare Solutions

Cloud Computing Innovations Expand Addressable Market for Predictive Diagnostics

Improved Patient Outcomes through Early Detection Strengthens Business Case for Predictive Diagnostics

AI-driven Predictive Models Generate Demand for Advanced Diagnostic Tools

Real-time Monitoring and Predictive Analytics Propel Growth in Patient Care Management

Innovations in Biomarker Discovery Generate Opportunities for Predictive Diagnostics

Integration with IoT Devices in Healthcare Propels Growth of Predictive Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 47 Featured)

Abbott Molecular

Almac Group Ltd.

Ambry Genetics Corp.

BioGenex

Epistem Ltd.

Epistem Ltd.

MDxHEALTH Inc.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc.

Prometheus Laboratories Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgsaty

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment