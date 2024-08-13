WinnaVegas & CasinoTrac™ announce Strategic Upgrades and Launch Latest Tech

MINNETONKA, Minn., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC) announced a major project coordinating system upgrades, new promotional kiosks, and mobile technology to consolidate disparate systems and launch cashless wagering with the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska at WinnaVegas Casino Resort, in Sloan, IA.



“This is an exciting time for our guests and associates as we make another significant investment in the guest experience at WinnaVegas Casino Resort.” “We look forward to introducing these innovations to our guests and our continued development of the property. We continue to focus on exceeding our guest’s expectations, and we will continue to integrate the casino resort concept into the future growth plans of WinnaVegas,” said Vice President and General Manager, Tom Teesdale.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac, Inc., stated, “WinnaVegas has long been an outstanding partner, and today, that relationship took a great step forward, with the launch of our latest technology, complementing substantial property upgrades and the addition of our fintech partner, Koin. “Hoehne added, “These projects are monumental for all parties. CasinoTrac is honored to be in the middle of it all.”

Gary Larkin, President of Koin, stated, “Partnering with WinnaVegas Casino Resort and CasinoTrac to roll out our integrated digital solutions marks a major advancement in the gaming experience. At Koin, we aim to deliver solutions that enhance customer experiences and streamline operations for our partners. We are thrilled to support WinnaVegas in their dedication to prioritize customer experience and to continue our mission to drive the digital ecosystem forward. “

WinnaVegas will deploy multiple new KioskTrac™ Loyalty Kiosks and KTMobile™, CasinoTrac’s native mobile application with fully integrated cashless wagering functionality enabled by Koin. Additionally, CasinoTrac’s interactive, intuitive Data Analytics Suite, DataTrac™, will be deployed to monitor and anticipate performance metrics.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. designs, develops and sells software and casino management systems for casino gaming operators. CasinoTrac is operational in over 300 casinos and 41 Native American tribes across 13 countries, including the United States, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and Australia. More information is available at https://www.CasinoTrac.com/.

About WinnaVegas Casino Resort

Since its opening in April 1992, WinnaVegas Casino Resort has evolved as an area leader in the hospitality industry and continues to be a significant contributor to the local economy. WinnaVegas Casino Resort is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska and is in its 32nd year of operation. WinnaVegas has grown over the years to become the largest gaming floor in the area with a total gaming space of 55,000 square feet with 12 table games and nearly 800 slot machines – the most in Siouxland! The resort features 78 well-appointed hotel rooms, an indoor pool, an indoor golf simulator experience, multiple dining options, a spacious event center, and multiple meeting rooms.

www.WinnaVegas.com



About Koin

Koin is a gaming resort solution that utilizes dynamic, fully integrated financial wallet features to offer customers access to their funds anywhere, anytime. Developed by company founder Gary Ellis in 2021, Koin provides a robust roster of digital funding options, including bank ACH transfer, debit cards, real-time payments, international transfers, and Marker Trax digital credit. It offers resort operators a fully integrated cage, table games, and retail management system. With casino and resort payment systems reducing merchant processing charges for all casino and resort retail payments and cash-out activities, and functionality making it easier for customers to access and utilize their funds, Koin is reimagining the gaming resort experience for the digital age. For more information, visit koinpayments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.