Nextensa: HALF YEAR RESULTS 2024

Brussels, 13 August 2024, 5:40 PM

HALF YEAR RESULTS 2024

HIGHLIGHTS

DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

• A binding sales agreement was signed in early August for the ‘Stairs’ office project, at Cloche d’Or in Luxembourg, for a price of € 107.5 M. This sale will be completed after the delivery of the building, which is expected in the second quarter of 2026

• Sales of the second phase of the Park Lane residential project at Tour & Taxis continue to run smoothly. To date, 78% of the apartments have already been sold or reserved, thanks to 34 additional sales since the end of March. The site is on track to start the first deliveries by the end of 2024.

• The first phase of Park Lane at Tour & Taxis is practically sold out, thanks to reservations or sales of the last commercial ground-floor units.

INVESTMENT PROPERTIES

• Despite some sales of buildings in 2023 and 2024, rental income is € 1.0 M higher than in the first half of 2023.

• The Tour & Taxis site continues to attract more and more visitors with its wide range of activities. The increase in events generates additional rental income and higher occupancy of the car parks and the Food Market. All this results in like-for-like rental growth on the entire portfolio of +5% in the first half of 2024 compared to 2023.

• The sale of the shares in the company that owns the ‘Hygge’ office building in Luxembourg City in May was realised at a yield of 4.50% and with a capital gain of € 1.6 M.

ACTIVE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

• Stable debt ratio of 44.61%, which will be further reduced through targeted divestments.

• Nextensa’s shareholders participated in the optional dividend with 71% of their shares. This strengthened Nextensa’s equity by EUR 7.5 M.

NET RESULT

• Net income (group share) was € 14.1 M or € 1.39 per share.

Nextensa is a mixed-use real estate investor and developer.

The company’s investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (43%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (15%); its total value as at 30/06/2024 was approximately € 1.3 billion.

As a developer, Nextensa is primarily active in shaping large urban developments. At Tour & Taxis (development of over 350,000 sqm) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of iconic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d’Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of more than 400,000 sqm consisting of offices, retail and residential buildings.

The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 432 M (value 30/06/2024).

Tim Rens | Chief Financial Officer

Nextensa NV | 0436.323.915 (RLE Brussels, Dutch-speaking division)

Gare Maritime, Picardstraat 11, B505, 1000 Brussels

+32 2 882 10 08 | investor.relations@nextensa.eu

www.nextensa.eu



