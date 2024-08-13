Gift of Life Marrow Registry Names Dr. Yen-Michael Hsu as Co-Chief Medical Officer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift of Life Marrow Registry today announced the appointment of Yen-Michael Hsu, M.D., Ph.D., MBA, CABP as Co-Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Hsu's medical oversight includes the activities of the Gift of Life Center for Cell and Gene Therapy and Gift of Life-NMDP Collection Center. He will also serve as Medical Affairs Director of Gift of Life Biologics.







Dr. Hsu joins Co-Chief Medical Officer Bruce Lenes, M.D., who has overseen Gift of Life's medical and laboratory functions for many years. Together, their leadership positions the organization for continued growth and innovation in the field of cellular therapy and stem cell donation.

"We are proud to have Dr. Hsu on the team as a member of executive management," said Gift of Life Marrow Registry Founder and CEO Jay Feinberg. "He will add to Gift of Life's mission by leveraging his extensive background in cellular therapy to advance research, support next generation therapies, enhance the donor experience and improve patient outcomes."

Before joining Gift of Life, Dr. Hsu served as an Associate Professor of Medicine and directed both the Adult HSC Laboratory and the cGMP cellular therapy production facility at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pennsylvania, which is among the largest cellular therapy operations in the nation. Prior to this, he was the Chief of Cellular Therapy at New York Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center and the inaugural Medical Director of its cGMP cellular therapy facility. Dr. Hsu has authored over 45 scientific publications and secured more than 15 external research grants in cellular therapy and blood transfusion. Recognized globally as an expert in cellular therapy, he has delivered over 35 invited podium presentations at professional society conferences.

“Cellular starting material is one of the most crucial elements in the life cycle of the current life-saving and innovative cellular/gene therapy,” said Dr. Hsu. “The procurement of high-quality human hematopoietic stem cells and immune effector cells will ensure their maximum treatment efficacy and safety for the vulnerable patients in needs. Gift of Life has the entire supply chain and the perfect one-stop shop to deliver the second chance in life for patients with hematologic malignancies. It is absolutely my privilege to join the organization’s incredible mission of curing blood cancer through cellular therapy.”

Dr. Hsu earned his M.D. from the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, his Ph.D. from MD Anderson Cancer Center, and executive MBA in Healthcare from the University of Pittsburgh. As a board-certified pathologist and transfusion medicine physician, Dr. Hsu is an active inspector for both the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) and the College of American Pathologists (CAP). He is also certified as an Advanced Biotherapy Professional by the Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB).

Dr. Hsu is originally from Taiwan, Republic of China, and became a naturalized citizen of the United States in 2000. He speaks both English and Mandarin. He recently re-located to Boca Raton, Fla., with his wife and two children.

About Gift of Life Marrow Registry

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. The organization, established in 1991, is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its own state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, biobank, and laboratory. To learn more about Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org .

Media contact: Amy Glanzman

Phone: (561) 982-2900; Email: aglanzman@giftoflife.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/579ab088-f329-4a8c-9d5b-8c1f72244bb3