4-Year-Old Transplant Recipient Meets Lifesaving Donor at Gift of Life Marrow Registry Miami Gala

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift of Life Marrow Registry hosted its annual One Huge Night Miami Gala on Monday, November 10 at Queen Miami Beach uniting supporters for an unforgettable evening of inspiration and impact. The event served to recognize the heroic volunteer transplant donors in Gift of Life’s registry and raise funds for the organization’s efforts to cure blood cancer, sickle cell and inherited immune disorders.

One of the evening’s biggest highlights was the first meeting between lifesaving marrow donor Karissa Piccione and her young transplant recipient, 4-year-old William Jones of Peoria, Ill. The pair was introduced by Jonathan Plutzik, Miami Beach entrepreneur and The Betsy Hotel owner.

At just four months old, William was diagnosed with Diamond-Blackfan Anemia, a rare and life-threatening bone marrow failure disorder that prevents the body from producing enough red blood cells. His parents were heartbroken to learn they were not compatible donors and that William would need a transplant from an unrelated match.

Hope arrived when Piccione, a 23-year-old who had joined the Gift of Life Marrow Registry while attending the University of Florida in 2021, was found to be William’s best match and stepped forward to save his life.

“We’re incredibly grateful that there are kind, caring people who are willing to help save a stranger with a life-changing gift,” said William’s mother, Nicole Jones.

“I am so joyous to have been able to assist this family in such a unique way,” said Piccione. “I want others to know that anyone can do it. It’s not hard to join the registry and open the door to the possibility of being a match for someone in need.”

At a private pre-gala reception held on November 9, another donor and recipient met for the first time. Gianmarco Frezza, 25, of Washington, D.C., was introduced to Alberto Benacerraf, 64, of Miami, Fla., a survivor of acute myelogenous leukemia and Chairman of the Board of Avespa, a biotech company.

“I feel incredibly grateful not only for myself, but also for my family and friends,” said Benacerraf. “You begin to realize that there are still people like my donor, who expect nothing in return yet are willing to go through an uncomfortable and selfless process just to save someone’s life. It’s something truly hard to believe. I still find myself without words to express how thankful I am.”

The evening celebrated life-saving connections and the power of generosity, bringing together donors, recipients and supporters from across Miami and the country. In recognition of Gift of Life’s impact, a special proclamation was presented by Miami Beach City Commissioner Alex Fernandez on behalf of the city.

The gala also included a special presentation honoring Gift of Life supporter Ignacio Edenburg, CEO of Edenburg Hospitality, who was gifted a one-of-a-kind artwork created by Miami-based artist Vic Garcia. The custom piece was presented in recognition of Edenburg’s tireless efforts to improve diversity in the donor registry amid his own struggles to find a match as he battles myelofibrosis.

Additional event honorees included Alina T. Hudak, President and CEO of the Miami 2026 World Cup Host Committee; entrepreneurs Alexandra and Mathieu Massa; and music entrepreneur David Sinopoli. Serving as Honorary Gala Chairs were Romero Britto, Ayana Rodriguez and Steve Boucher. The gala was emceed by Miami Beach Police Department Public Information Officer Christopher Bess.

Thanks to generous fundraising, Gift of Life will be able to recruit more donors to the registry and help find life-saving matches for patients battling blood cancer or blood disorders. Learn how you can get involved here: www.giftoflife.org.

About Gift of Life Marrow Registry

Gift of Life Marrow Registry is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. Established in 1991, the organization is dedicated to saving lives by facilitating blood stem cell and bone marrow transplants for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood-related diseases. The registry houses its state-of-the-art stem cell collection center, biobank, and laboratory. To learn more about the Gift of Life Marrow Registry, visit www.giftoflife.org.

Media contact: Amy Glanzman

Phone: (561) 982-2900; Email: aglanzman@giftoflife.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/47b11a2f-1cfe-4954-8067-90d13cf05b9c