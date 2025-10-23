Leukemia Survivor Introduced to Lifesaving Donor by Former NFL Player at Boston College Donor Drive

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Boston College student body was witness to a profoundly emotional moment this week as a leukemia survivor met the stranger who saved his life through a stem cell donation facilitated by the Gift of Life Marrow Registry. The event, hosted by Project Life Movement, a Gift of Life partner, during a campus “Mega Drive,” underscored the nationwide impact of college donor recruitment in the mission to grow the donor registry and save the lives of blood cancer patients.

Diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in 2023, Powder Springs, Ga., resident John Ingram was told he would need a lifesaving transplant. He felt incredibly fortunate when a matching donor was found soon after — Thomas Gregory, a Boston College student who had joined Gift of Life’s registry in 2022 and was eager to help save Ingram’s life. The pair was introduced by former National Football League player, Boston College alumnus and Project Life Movement ambassador Luke Kuechly.

“When young people take ownership of the cause, they become unstoppable,” said Gift of Life Recruitment Director Christopher Camacho. “Our Campus Ambassadors and Project Life volunteers are the future of donor recruitment and they are changing what’s possible.”

The Boston College “Mega Drive” is one of several Gift of Life events taking place this fall at universities including Baylor University, Howard University, Indiana University, Rutgers University and University of Virginia. Through its Campus Ambassador Program, Gift of Life trains and mentors student leaders to organize on-campus drives, social media campaigns and educational events to inspire peers to join the registry. Because younger donors often lead to better transplant outcomes, college campuses are among the most effective environments for recruiting new potential donors and helping ensure that every patient in need can find a lifesaving match.

The organization’s partnership with the Project Life Movement has further deepened this impact by expanding outreach to historically underrepresented communities, increasing diversity within the donor registry, which is a critical factor in improving the odds of finding matches for all patients. Gift of Life also partners with a broad range of collegiate organizations — including fraternities and sororities, health and pre-med clubs, athletic teams, and student service groups — to expand awareness and drive participation year-round.

“Partnering with Gift of Life allows us to reach even more students with a message of hope and action,” said Project Life Movement Executive Director Ann Henegar. “Together, we’re building a generation of donors who understand that saving a life can start right on their campus.”

To date, Gift of Life’s college programs have added more than 136,000 new donors to the registry, leading to over 1,000 transplants. With this fall’s series of “Mega Drives,” the organization aims to surpass those milestones and inspire even more young people to join the fight against blood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

Students or universities interested in participating can learn more or apply to the Campus Ambassador Program at www.cap.giftoflife.org.

