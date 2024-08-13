IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2024

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
|Purchases of own shares from August 5th to August 7th, 2024
|Name of the Issuer
|Identity code of the Issuer
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|9 021
|103,0295
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|4 119
|102,9704
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|727
|102,9999
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|05/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|989
|103,0782
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|7 492
|102,8158
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 387
|102,8565
|CEUX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|455
|102,7316
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|06/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|634
|102,6875
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|2 153
|103,0974
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|07/08/2024
|FR0010259150
|1 000
|103,1034
|CEUX
|TOTAL
|28 977
|102,9480
