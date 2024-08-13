IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32 - 2024

| Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Purchases of own shares from August 5th to August 7th, 2024
       
Name of the IssuerIdentity code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2024FR00102591509 021103,0295XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2024FR00102591504 119102,9704CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2024FR0010259150727102,9999TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1105/08/2024FR0010259150989103,0782AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/08/2024FR00102591507 492102,8158XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/08/2024FR00102591502 387102,8565CEUX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/08/2024FR0010259150455102,7316TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1106/08/2024FR0010259150634102,6875AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/08/2024FR00102591502 153103,0974XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1107/08/2024FR00102591501 000103,1034CEUX
   TOTAL28 977 102,9480 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 32_2024