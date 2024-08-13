BioHive to launch Returnship Initiative

Salt Lake City, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioHive , a nonprofit public-private partnership dedicated to brand, build and bring together Utah’s life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem, today announced the launch of a BioHive Life Sciences Returnship Initiative (LSRI). The mission of LSRI is to expand workforce opportunities for those re-entering the workforce after an absence to build their resume and gain current and relevant experience. Additionally, the LSRI will help industry tap into a valuable talentpool. The initiative is funded in part by the Talent Ready Utah Return-to-Work Work Grant.





“The Returnship program is an important step toward fostering a more inclusive and impactful workforce,” said Aimee Edwards, Executive Director of BioHive. “Offering tailored resources for life sciences-specific opportunities will give individuals the support and confidence they need to bring their unique skills and experiences to the industry.”





BioHive will focus on support for returnships in research-based roles such as scientists, researchers, engineers, and technologists, with plans to expand the offerings to non-research based roles within the industry in following years.





The initiative will kick off with a three-part workshop series to prepare returners to apply for returnship opportunities at four host life sciences companies, ARUP Laboratories, Denali Therapeutics, Recursion and Seek Labs. Educational material will be provided in partnership with Tech-Moms and industry mentors from the BioHive Women in Tech and Science Chapter.





“BioHive WITS chapter is fostering strong relations between industry, community groups and individuals in STEM to facilitate a smooth and accelerated on-ramp back into the rapidly advancing science & tech workforce here in Utah,” said Alison O’Mahony, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Research at Seek Labs and BioHive WITS Leadership Team. “This Returnship program was established as a way to provide meaningful opportunities, practical guidance and build a supportive community for folks returning to work in science & tech space after a prolonged absence.”





To learn more about the initiative, apply for returnships, or to become a host company, please visit https://www.biohive.com/returnships/

About BioHive

BioHive is a thriving collective of more than 1,600 companies representing the life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem of Utah's economy. Established in 2021, BioHive is a public-private partnership to brand, build and bring together Utah's life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem. BioHive seeks to connect, unite and support the industry and broader ecosystem with a focus on serving our community. BioHive includes researchers, developers, and manufacturers of therapeutics, devices, and diagnostics, as well as laboratory facilities, healthcare delivery systems, digital health, health IT, and supply-chain businesses that support these industries. Utah is one of America's fastest-growing life science communities since 2012, employing more than 182,000 people directly and indirectly. BioHive is leading the way with crucial innovations that boost our state's economy and help patients around the globe.

Attachment