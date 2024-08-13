Global Crossing Airlines Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Achieves Profitability with GAAP Net Income of $0.3 Million or $0.01 per Share and EBITDAR of $18.7 Million



Generated Record Block Hours of 6,591 in Q2

Announces Major Government Contract Expected to Generate Approximately $65 Million in Annualized Revenue

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (Cboe CA: JET, Cboe CA: JET.B, OTCQB: JETMF) (the “Company” or “GlobalX”), the Nation's fastest growing charter airline, continued its record growth and announced its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Except as otherwise disclosed, all figures are for the three month period, presented in United States dollars and prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Financial and Operational Summary Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change Revenue: $57.5M $31.5M 83% EBITDAR1: $18.7M $0.5M ~37x Net Aircraft Available: 14.4 7.8 84% Total Block Hours: 6,591 3,585 84% Average Utilization Per Aircraft: 458 458 0%



“At the beginning of this year, we focused on streamlining our operations through disciplined and targeted efforts to enhance our award-winning service quality and sustain our industry-leading revenue growth. Today, we are pleased to report accelerated top-line growth, marking our third consecutive quarter of year-over-year increases and achieving a profitable quarter,” said Chris Jamroz, Executive Chairman of GlobalX. “Our performance in 2024 has been strong, and we are now focused on laying the groundwork for continued growth and sustained profitability.”

GlobalX President and CFO, Ryan Goepel, added: “In the second quarter, we delivered another period of double-digit revenue growth while further improving our operating efficiencies, enabling us to achieve GAAP profitability and significantly reduce cash usage in operations. These results reflect the strength of our new management team and a revitalized culture at GlobalX, alongside our sharpened focus on core operations and successful execution of our strategic plan.”

Mr. Goepel continued: “During the quarter, we secured new customers and new contracts and generated a 27% sequential increase in block hours flown, with just one additional aircraft compared to the first quarter of 2024. We also renegotiated several contracts at higher rates, resulting in a 56% increase in revenue per block hour flown for ACMI and a 37% increase for charter. Additionally, we reached a significant milestone by operating our first flight for the Department of Defense, a key customer that has already booked material flight revenue for July and August. With our expanding fleet, new contract wins, and a focused approach to profitable growth, we are well-positioned to achieve our goals moving forward.”

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights (vs. Q2 2023)

Revenue: Revenue increased 83% to $57.5 million compared to $31.5 million. This is the best quarter in GlobalX’s short corporate history. The increase was primarily driven by higher block hours flown and aircraft fleet expansion, as well as increased revenue per block hour flown for both passenger ACMI and charter.

Total Operating Expenses: Operating expenses were $55.0 million compared to $38.3 million. The increase was primarily due to higher aircraft rent, maintenance, and personnel costs associated with the expansion of the GlobalX fleet, as well as higher travel costs related to the expansion of a government contract. In addition, the Company had approximately $1.2 million of expenses and charges related to the lease return of an aircraft, unwinding non-core businesses and other one-time items in the quarter, including severance costs incurred as part of an internal reorganization.

Net Income (Loss)/EPS: Net income increased to $0.3 million compared to $(7.5) million. Earnings per share increased to $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to $(0.13) per basic and diluted share.

EBITDAR1: EBITDAR increased approximately 37x to $18.7 million compared to $0.5 million. The increase was primarily driven by the benefits of increased scale and efficient execution of the Company’s core business plan.

(1) Refer below to the section "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information.

Operational Highlights

Awarded a five-year contract, inclusive of option periods, to provide air operations charter services on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”), as a subcontractor to CSI Aviation, INC (“CSI”) which has been selected as the prime contractor. GlobalX first began providing services to CSI under an emergency contract in September 2023. The new five-year contract is expected to generate approximately $65 million in annualized revenue.

Completed the Company’s first flight for the Department of Defense, a key customer representing an important milestone for GlobalX.

In the first half of 2024, GlobalX took delivery of three additional aircraft; two A320 passenger aircraft and one A321F cargo aircraft.

Signed letters of intent to lease five additional aircraft, which the Company expects to bring to market over the next 15 months.

Liquidity

Cash and Restricted Cash: The Company had $10.4 million in cash and restricted cash at June 30, 2024, compared to cash and restricted cash of $12.1 million at March 31, 2024 and $17.7 million at December 31, 2023.



Conference Call

The GlobalX management team will host a conference call tomorrow, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions to the Company prior to the call by emailing JET@elevate-ir.com.

Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (877) 704-4453

International dial-in number: (201) 389-0920

Conference ID: 13747881

Webcast: GlobalX's Q2 2024 Conference Call

If you have any difficulty registering or connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.globalairlinesgroup.com.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline flying the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. The Company’s services include domestic and international ACMI and charter flights for passengers and cargo throughout the US, Caribbean, Europe, and Latin America. GlobalX is IOSA certified by IATA and holds TCO’s for Europe and the UK.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company evaluates its financial performance utilizing various accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income (loss), Adjusted operating margin, adjusted pre-tax income (loss), Adjusted pre-tax margin, Adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAR. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial information presented in this press release that is calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and these non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management believes that they supplement or enhance management's, analysts' and investors' overall understanding of the Company's underlying financial performance and trends and facilitate comparisons among current, past and future periods.

Because the non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered superior to and are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP financial measures presented in the press release and may not be the same as or comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies due to possible differences in the method of calculation and in the items being adjusted. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

The information below provides an explanation of certain adjustments reflected in the non-GAAP financial measures and shows a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures reported in this press release (other than forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures) to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Within the financial tables presented, certain columns and rows may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Per unit amounts presented are calculated from the underlying amounts.

EBITDAR which is defined Operating income (loss), plus depreciation, amortization, interest, taxes and aircraft rent is an important metric to be considered to allow investors to compare results across different airlines regardless of how the airlines acquired their aircraft. This distinction is important when comparing the operational results of an airline leasing its aircraft versus an airline purchasing its aircraft. Specifically, the airline leasing aircraft would see the costs relating to those aircraft flow through aircraft rent, while an airline that owns their aircraft would see their costs for those aircraft flow through depreciation and amortization. In order to compare the operating results of the two airlines an investor needs to look at EBITDAR which is why it is presented.

EBITDAR Reconciliation (in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Operating Income (Loss) $ 2,543 $ (6,776 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,444 443 EBITDA 3,986 (6,335 ) Aircraft Rent 14,762 6,830 EBITDAR 18,748 495



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the

Company’s industry leading revenue growth, continued growth and sustained profitability, execution of the Company’s strategic plan, future flight revenue, approach to profitable growth, the achievement of the Company’s goals moving forward, details regarding the lease of five additional aircraft and the intention to bring them to market over the next 15 months, the Company’s status as the Nation’s fastest growing charter airline and the Company’s growth plans. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; GlobalX will be able to successfully conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, failure to conclude definitive agreements for transactions subject to LOI, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of any resurgence of COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except par value and share quantities) June 30, 2024 (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,047 $ 11,596 Restricted cash 2,400 6,080 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 6,485 10,180 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,017 2,552 Current assets held for sale 403 184 Total Current Assets 19,352 30,592 Property and equipment, net 8,296 5,525 Finance leases, net 20,107 4,108 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90,664 76,880 Deposits 11,909 12,506 Other assets 3,114 1,717 Total Assets $ 153,442 $ 131,328 Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 9,982 $ 7,481 Accrued liabilities 17,159 17,465 Deferred revenue 3,888 9,896 Customer deposits 4,429 3,935 Current portion of long-term operating leases 13,323 13,650 Current portion of finance leases 2,284 599 Total current liabilities 51,065 53,026 Other liabilities Note payable, net of unamortized debt issuance costs 29,389 29,175 Long-term operating leases 79,512 65,158 Long-term finance leases 17,964 3,292 Other liabilities 511 544 Total other liabilities 127,376 98,169 Total Liabilities $ 178,441 $ 151,195 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 7) Equity (Deficit) Common Stock $.001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized; 60,603,681 and 58,925,871 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively $ 60 $ 59 Additional paid-in capital 40,004 38,943 Retained deficit (65,189 ) (59,094 ) Total Company's stockholders’ deficit (25,125 ) (20,092 ) Noncontrolling interest 126 225 Total stockholders’ deficit (24,999 ) (19,867 ) Total Liabilities and Deficit $ 153,442 $ 131,328

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 Revenue $ 57,546 $ 31,475 $ 111,380 $ 63,626 Operating Expenses Salaries, Wages, & Benefits 16,745 12,140 33,520 23,308 Aircraft Fuel 5,601 6,087 13,800 14,036 Maintenance, materials and repairs 2,645 1,767 5,578 3,326 Depreciation and amortization 1,444 443 2,609 886 Contracted ground and aviation services 4,757 5,201 11,660 10,054 Travel 3,118 1,347 6,969 3,601 Insurance 1,554 1,245 3,188 2,370 Aircraft Rent 14,762 6,830 27,523 12,474 Other 4,377 3,191 8,609 5,995 Total Operating Expenses $ 55,003 $ 38,251 $ 113,456 $ 76,050 Operating Income (Loss) 2,543 (6,776 ) (2,076 ) (12,424 ) Non-Operating Expenses Interest Expense 2,258 695 4,018 1,119 Total Non-Operating Expenses 2,258 695 4,018 1,119 Income (Loss) before income taxes 285 (7,471 ) (6,094 ) (13,543 ) Income tax expense – – – – Net Income (Loss) 285 (7,471 ) (6,094 ) (13,543 ) Net Income attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 1 – 1 – Net Income (Loss) attributable to the Company 284 (7,471 ) (6,095 ) (13,543 ) Income (Loss) per share: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 60,008,779 56,857,629 59,621,946 55,680,815 Fully diluted shares outstanding 83,633,139 56,857,629 59,621,946 55,680,815

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except shares quantities) Common Stock Number of Shares

Amount Additional Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Beginning – January 1, 2023 53,440,482 $ 53 $ 30,774 $ (38,083 ) $ (7,256 ) Issuance of shares – options exercised 150,000 – 67 – 67 Issuance of shares – warrants exercised 2,499,453 3 1,134 – 1,137 Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs 208,416 – 501 – 501 Loss for the period – – – (6,072 ) (6,072 ) Ending – March 31, 2023 56,298,351 $ 56 $ 32,476 $ (44,155 ) $ (11,623 ) Issuance of shares – options exercised – – – – – Issuance of shares – warrants exercised 227,630 – 220 – 220 Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs 481,593 1 578 – 579 Issuance of shares – ESPP 300,121 – 199 – 199 Loss for the period – – – (7,471 ) (7,471 ) Ending – June 30, 2023 57,307,695 $ 57 $ 33,473 $ (51,626 ) $ (18,096 ) Common Stock Number of Shares

Amount Additional Paid in Capital Retained Deficit Total Noncontrolling Interest Total Beginning – January 1, 2024 58,925,871 $ 59 $ 38,943 $ (59,094 ) $ (20,092 ) $ 225 $ (19,867 ) Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs 742,079 1 342 – 343 – 343 Loss for the period – – – (6,379 ) (6,379 ) – (6,379 ) Ending – March 31, 2024 59,667,950 $ 60 $ 39,285 $ (65,473 ) $ (26,128 ) $ 225 $ (25,903 ) Issuance of shares – share based compensation on RSUs 544,157 – 498 – 498 – 498 Issuance of shares – ESPP 391,574 – 221 – 221 – 221 Dividends – – – – – (100 ) (100 ) Income for the period – – – 284 284 1 285 Ending – June 30, 2024 60,603,681 $ 60 $ 40,004 $ (65,189 ) $ (25,125 ) $ 126 $ (24,999 )

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.





GLOBAL CROSSING AIRLINES GROUP INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (6,094 ) $ (13,543 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation expense 2,609 894 Bad debt expense (recovery) 357 (18 ) Loss on sale of property – 136 Loss (gain) on sale of spare parts 79 (107 ) Foreign exchange loss – 1 Amortization of debt issue costs 339 531 Amortization of operating lease right of use assets 7,081 3,647 Share-based payments 874 1,109 Interest on finance leases 1,042 202 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,339 (2,931 ) Assets held for sale (298 ) 701 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 535 (684 ) Accounts payable 2,501 4,767 Accrued liabilities and other liabilities (5,821 ) 12,344 Operating lease obligations (6,838 ) (3,669 ) Other liabilities (945 ) 233 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,240 ) 3,613 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Deposits, deferred costs and other assets (1,616 ) (1,069 ) Purchases of property and equipment (3,603 ) (2,969 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,219 ) (4,038 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on finance leases (858 ) (221 ) Dividends (100 ) – Proceeds on issuance of shares 188 1,594 Proceeds from note payable – 2,017 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (770 ) 3,390 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (7,229 ) 2,965 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of the period 17,676 5,461 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of the period $ 10,447 $ 8,426 Non-cash transactions Right-of-use (ROU) assets acquired through operating leases $ 20,865 $ 37,297 Equipment acquired through finance leases $ 17,085 $ 1,334 Note Payable reductions through accounts receivable from sale of Assets held for sale $ – $ 337 Reclass of capitalized professional fees from proceeds from senior secured note $ 125 $ – Cash paid for Interest $ 3,421 $ 473

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.







______________________________

¹ Refer below to the section “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information