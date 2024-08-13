XWELL Comments on CPC’s Withdrawal of Threatened Proxy Fight and Related Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) (“XWELL” or the “Company”), an authority in wellness solutions for people on the go, today issued the following statement in response to CPC Pain & Wellness SPV, LLC’s (“CPC”) decision to withdraw its threatened proxy fight and related lawsuit against XWELL, in connection with the Company’s 2024 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2024 Annual Meeting”).

Bruce Bernstein, Chairman of the Board stated, “We are pleased that CPC decided to withdraw its threatened proxy fight and lawsuit against XWELL related to our 2024 Annual Meeting. Looking ahead, we are fully focused on delivering on our strategic plan to drive durable, long-term value creation for stockholders. We are appreciative of the constructive engagement we’ve had with stockholders to-date and look forward to continued engagement with them leading up to XWELL’s 2024 Annual Meeting.”

About XWELL, Inc.

XWELL, Inc. (Nasdaq: XWEL) is a leading global wellness holding company operating multiple brands: XpresSpa®, Treat™, Naples Wax Center®, XpresCheck® and HyperPointe™.

XpresSpa is a leading retailer of wellness services and related products, with 33 locations in 16 airports globally.

Naples Wax Center is a group of upscale skin care boutiques, with three locations currently operating.

XpresCheck is a provider of screening and diagnostic testing in partnership with the CDC and Concentric by Ginkgo, conducting bio surveillance monitoring in its airport locations to identify new SARS-CoV-2 variants of interest and concern as well as other pathogens entering the country from across the world.

HyperPointe is a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship company serving the global healthcare industry.

