CHARLES RIVER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Charles River on May 19, 2023 with a Class Period from May 5, 2020 to February 21, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Charles River have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Charles River had engaged in illegal activity with respect to its importation of non-human primates for research; (2) that, as a result, Charles River was at a heightened risk of criminal and regulatory investigation by, inter alia, the U.S. Department of Justice; (3) that, as a result, Charles River would be forced to suspend shipments of primates from Cambodia; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

