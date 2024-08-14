SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 August 2024 at 8:30 am



Sampo plc’s share buybacks 13 August 2024

On 13 August 2024, Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares (ISIN code FI4000552500) as follows:

Sampo plc’s share buybacks Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* Market (MIC Code) 3,448 40.46 AQEU 37,342 40.44 CEUX 234 40.40 TQEX 55,069 40.45 XHEL TOTAL 96,093 40.45

*rounded to two decimals

On 17 June 2024, Sampo announced a share buyback programme of up to a maximum of EUR 400 million in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. The programme, which started on 18 June 2024, is based on the authorisation granted by Sampo's Annual General Meeting on 25 April 2024.

After the disclosed transactions, the company owns in total 4,469,511 Sampo A shares representing 0.89 per cent of the total number of shares in Sampo plc.

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix of this announcement.



On behalf of Sampo plc,

Morgan Stanley



For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus

Head of Investor Relations

tel. +358 10 516 0030

