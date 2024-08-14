IDEX Biometrics and TaluCard bring inclusive biometric payment solutions to market in Europe

Oslo, Norway, and London, UK - 14 August 2024 – TaluCard, in collaboration with IDEX Biometrics and a London based issuer is launching its state-of-the-art biometric payment solution. This groundbreaking initiative is set to transform payment solutions with a strong focus on accessibility and security for all users, including those with visual impairments and members of the aging community.

TaluCard features fingerprint authentication and enhanced security as only the authorised, registered user can make transactions. Additionally, it includes tactile guidance markers that help users accurately locate the fingerprint sensor and voice guidance. TaluCard offers unlimited contactless transactions, removing the need for PINs or signatures, making transactions seamless and efficient.

The TaluCard app, will be launched on iOS and Android, providing a digital solution in support of the TaluCard for managing payments and finances. A proprietary access technology offers discreet audio feedback for visually impaired users to verify transaction details, ensuring a secure and private user experience.

TaluCard is committed to making payment solutions usable for everyone, ensuring ease of use also for those with accessibility issues. Current payment systems pose significant challenges for visually impaired, leading to security risks and potential fraud. With approximately 2.3 million people in the UK having some form of visual impairment, TaluCard offers more secure and accessible payment options.

The market introduction is targeted for late 2024 and its initial launch phase will provide refinement of the user experience in collaboration with interest organizations for visually impaired.

TaluCard is fully compliant with the UK Consumer Duty and Accessibility laws as well as the European Accessibility Act, which is set to take effect in 2025. This solution provides banks and fintech’s with effective and ready-to-implement means of meeting the highest standards of fairness, transparency, and inclusivity as mandated by the regulators.

Steve Tyler, Director of Assistive Technology at Leonard Cheshire and former Head of Strategy at the Royal National Institute of the Blind (RNIB) says: "TaluCard is a groundbreaking solution that instantly removes some of the challenges of payment experiences; through the simple expedient of seamless biometric identification there is no need to be concerned about misuse of a card or handling unusual or inaccessible point of sale solutions. TaluCard provides a unique level of peace of mind, convenience and user experience – a great win for accessibility”

Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics says “IDEX Biometrics long standing commitment to bringing trusted biometric authentication solutions to everyone is materializing with the biometric TaluCard. It is our strategic imperative to provide payment and access solutions that make it easier and more secure to pay for everyone, including the visually- and memory impaired. We share the conviction with TaluCard that digital and financial inclusion is critical for economic growth and should be a key priority for banks and fintechs”.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, please visit www.idexbiometrics.com

About TaluCard

TaluCard is an innovator in payment solutions, dedicated to enhancing security and accessibility for all users. In partnership with IDEX Biometrics, TaluCard is pioneering biometric authentication technologies.

For more information, please visit www.talucard.com or contact Samantha Morgan at sam@talucard.com

