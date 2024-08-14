Fish Oil Market Report and Company Analysis 2024-2032

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fish Oil Market Report by Distribution Channel, Source, End User, Regions and Company Analysis 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global fish oil demand has been expected to rise up to US$ 3.61 billion by the year 2032 from US$ 2.19 billion in 2023, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.74 percent. from 2024 to 2032. This stupendous growth is indicative of the relations with the enhanced consumer knowledge about the multiplicity of health advantages of omega-3 that bordered on the anticipated growth in the demand for fish oil in the further years.







Fish oil is a useful product helping the elderly to avoid chronic diseases.



Fish oil is useful for the elderly particularly in lessening the incidences of chronic diseases. Omega-3s subdue inflammation and decrease the chances of being affected with heart diseases, assist in functions of the brain, enhance joint health and vision. Thus, adding fish oil to the food plan of elderly sufferers has been demonstrated to make a fantastic impact on their high quality of life.

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a significant global health issue concerning a large percentage of people, reporting over 850 million of them which is more than 10% of the world population. The main predictable factors for the development of CKD embrace diabetes, cardiovascular disease and genotype factors such as family history of kidney failure, high blood pressure and it affects elderly people more.



As people become more knowledgeable about the side effects of chronic diseases, diseases there is a rising of natural or home remedies to convey omega-3 fatty acids.



Fish oil contains omega-3 fatty acids which have many health benefits hence the reason it has been used widely. These advantages are diverse. It has been universally acknowledged that omega-3 fatty acids have benefits in heart disease by lowering dangerous cholesterol, raising good cholesterol plus reducing stroke risks.

Also, the supplement's benefit to brain functions in the way it influences the prevention of dementia together with its function to enhance memory make the supplement Diary of a Wimpy Kid appealing to clients with cognitive issues. Anti-inflammatory qualities also enable it to reduce signs of conditions; scientifically it is a dietary supplement for arthritic conditions. This provides some benefits that help to enhance the chances of fish oil sales in the market.



Surging Demand for Aquaculture:



Fish farming or the more appropriate term is aquaculture has emerged to meet this demand since the wild fish resources are diminishing. Therefore, the fish oil, an ingredient used in preparing the aquaculture feed has also grown popular. Farm-Issued fish farming offers a steady supply of fish meat, resulting to a steady rise of demand for the farmed fish. The aquaculture industry hopes to increase the feeds conversion rate, fish growth and production and the firms' return on investment with fish oil fortified aquaculture diets.



Technological Advancements in Fish Oil Extraction:



The extraction efficiency has also been improved through better separation techniques hence enhancing the extraction yields and cutting down on the costs incurred during their production. This has led to the development of efficient technology that can offer fish oil in high purity with little or no degradation of the essential fatty acids. The innovations in extraction techniques allow the manufacture of fish oil products of higher utility processed in a way that would further increase bioavailability to meet the demands of different sectors. Super three and enzymatic hydrolysis may enhance the omega-3 fatty acid content in fish oil supplements.



North America Fish Oil Market



The fish oil market in North America is fueled by a growing awareness of health, increasing demand for omega-3 supplements, and the rising popularity of functional foods. Important segments consist of dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and animal nutrition. Market dynamics are influenced by sustainability considerations and regulatory standards, which encourage the production of high-quality and eco-friendly products.



The demand for sustainably produced, high-quality aquafeed is increasing in the United States due to the rising popularity of seafood consumption. Fish oil, rich in omega-3 fatty acids, enhances the nutritional profile and promotes healthy growth in farmed aquatic animals. The accelerate in consumer awareness of the health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids contributes to the demand for fish oil in animal nutrition. This demand extends beyond the aquaculture sector to include poultry and swine feed, further fueling the growth of fish oil in the USA.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $2.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $3.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Players Analysis: Business Overview, Sales Analysis, Product Portfolio, Recent Development & Strategies

Croda International Plc.

Mukka Proteins Limited

FKS Multi Agro

GC Rieber Oil

Colpex International SAC

Corpesca S.A.

FF Skagen A/S

Nutrifynn Caps, Inc.

Source - Market breakup in 7 viewpoints

Anchoveta

Sardine

Capelin

Menhaden

Herring

Anchovy

Others

Distribution Channel - Market breakup in 4 viewpoints

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

End Use - Market breakup in 4 viewpoints:

Aquaculture

Animal Feed

Nutritional Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Country - Market breakup of 25 Countries

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Belgium

Netherland

Turkey

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Australia

New Zealand

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s2onnz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment