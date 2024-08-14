Data Storage Corporation Reports 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Gross Profit Margin Increased Over 500 Basis Points to 49.0% for the Second Quarter of 2024



Achieved Profitability for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

“We experienced strong growth for the first half of 2024,” commented Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation. “Specifically, we achieved $13.1 million in sales for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and attained profitability. For the second quarter of 2024, we generated $4.9 million in revenue. While this represents a decline from the previous year's second quarter, it is important to note that the reduction is attributable to the large one-time equipment sales recorded during the second quarter of 2023. Importantly, our gross profit margin increased over 500 basis points to 49.0% during the second quarter of 2024, up from 43.7% in the same period last year. The increased margin is a testament to our disciplined execution and strategic efforts to optimize profitability while building a sustainable revenue base.”

“We believe these positive results are a direct result of our growth efforts including the Flagship and CloudFirst consolidation, moving into our new headquarters location, expanding into the United Kingdom, and deploying technical assets at a new data center in Chicago, all of which were completed to support our anticipated growth moving forward. In fact, we are already witnessing the positive effects of the consolidation demonstrated by the expanded contracts secured during the quarter resulting in six-figure and seven-figure contracts with prominent clients.”

“To support the traction and growth, we recently expanded into the United Kingdom with the opening of our London office. This strategic move represents a significant milestone in our plan to serve a global clientele and strengthen our presence in key international markets. In addition, we are witnessing an increased demand for our solutions, and as a result we deployed assets to our seventh data center in Chicago. Chicago was strategically selected as it is expected to allow us to capitalize on the growing demand within the region as well as diversify our geographic footprint within the United States.”

“Overall, we are executing on a strategic growth plan which we believe will enable us to accelerate our growth and penetration within the market. At the same time, we have carefully managed our expenses and maintained a solid balance sheet with approximately $12 million in cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2024. We are pleased with the important progress made during the quarter and look forward to providing additional updates as developments unfold,” concluded Mr. Piluso.

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the positive results being a direct result of the Company’s growth efforts including the Flagship and CloudFirst consolidation, moving into its new headquarters location, expanding into the United Kingdom, and deploying technical assets at a new data center in Chicago, the Company’s anticipated growth moving forward, plans to serve a global clientele and strengthen the Company’s presence in key international markets, opening a data center in Chicago allowing the Company to capitalize on the growing demand within the region as well as diversify its geographic footprint within the United States and the strategic growth plan enabling the Company to accelerate its growth and penetration within the market. . Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to continue its growth efforts and serve a global clientele and strengthen the Company’s presence in key international markets, the ability to capitalize on the growing demand in the Chicago region and its ability to execute and advance its growth strategies. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2024

(Unaudited) December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 779,986 $ 1,428,730 Accounts receivable (less provision for credit losses of $22,596 and $7,915 in 2024 and 2023, respectively) 1,904,759 1,259,972 Marketable securities 11,214,006 11,318,196 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 759,979 513,175 Total Current Assets 14,658,730 14,520,073 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 8,740,796 7,838,225 Less—Accumulated depreciation (5,602,454 ) (5,105,451 ) Net Property and Equipment 3,138,342 2,732,774 Other Assets: Goodwill 4,238,671 4,238,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 632,733 62,981 Other assets 109,843 48,436 Intangible assets, net 1,560,577 1,698,084 Total Other Assets 6,541,824 6,048,172 Total Assets $ 24,338,896 $ 23,301,019 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 2,924,572 $ 2,608,938 Deferred revenue 208,944 336,201 Finance leases payable 147,769 263,600 Finance leases payable related party 113,467 235,944 Operating lease liabilities short term 65,983 63,983 Total Current Liabilities 3,460,735 3,508,666 Operating lease liabilities 574,182 — Finance leases payable — 17,641 Finance leases payable related party — 20,297 Total Long-Term Liabilities 574,182 37,938 Total Liabilities 4,034,917 3,546,604 Commitments and contingencies (Note 7) Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively — — Common stock, par value $0.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,995,822 and 6,880,460 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively 6,995 6,881 Additional paid in capital 39,940,436 39,490,285 Accumulated deficit (19,392,941 ) (19,505,803 ) Total Data Storage Corporation Stockholders’ Equity 20,554,490 19,991,363 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (250,511 ) (236,948 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 20,303,979 19,754,415 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 24,338,896 $ 23,301,019





DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales $ 4,910,492 $ 5,904,391 $ 13,146,239 $ 12,784,114 Cost of sales 2,502,599 3,325,637 7,771,874 8,115,615 Gross Profit 2,407,893 2,578,754 5,374,365 4,668,499 Selling, general and administrative 2,796,679 2,472,010 5,549,356 4,602,769 Income (Loss) from Operations (388,786 ) 106,744 (174,991 ) 65,730 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 152,441 120,058 295,810 223,482 Interest expense (10,260 ) (20,764 ) (21,520 ) (48,111 ) Total Other Income (Expense) 142,181 99,294 274,290 175,371 (Loss) Income before provision for income taxes (246,605 ) 206,038 99,299 241,101 Benefit from income taxes — — — — Net (Loss) Income (246,605 ) 206,038 99,299 241,101 Income in Non-controlling interest of consolidated subsidiary 2,365 20,785 13,563 36,388 Net (Loss) Income attributable to Common Stockholders $ (244,240 ) $ 226,823 $ 112,862 $ 277,489 Net (Loss) Income per Share – Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Net (Loss) Income per Share – Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.03 $ 0.02 $ 0.04 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 6,973,068 6,834,627 6,902,138 6,828,446 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted 6,973,068 7,022,275 7,499,839 7,016,094