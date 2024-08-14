Terranet invites to presentation of Q2 report on August 15, 2024

On August 15, Terranet AB (publ) will release its Q2 report for 2024. On the same day at 10 a.m. CET, the company’s CEO Magnus Andersson and CTO Pierre Ekwall will provide an update on the operations in a webcast.



The event will be broadcasted digitally and is open to the public. The presentation will be held in English. Via the webcast, there is an opportunity to ask written questions.

Link to the webcast: https://ir.financialhearings.com/terranet-report-2024

The webcast will be available on both Finwire’s and Terranet’s websites after the broadcast has finished.

Magnus Andersson CEO

Email: magnus.andersson@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet is on a mission to save lives in urban traffic.

We develop breakthrough tech solutions for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV) that protect vulnerable road users.

With a unique and patented vision technology, Terranet’s anti-collision system BlincVision scans and detects road objects multiple times faster and with higher accuracy than any other ADAS technology available today.

Terranet is based in Lund, Sweden, and in the heart of the European automotive industry in Stuttgart, Germany. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2017(Nasdaq: TERRNT-B).

Follow our journey at www.terranet.se

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

