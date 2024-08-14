SunPower Seeks to Designate Complete Solar as Stalking Horse in Its Bankruptcy Asset Purchase Agreement (APA)

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Complete Solaria, Inc. (now renamed “Complete Solar” or the “Company,” for more information please click here) (Nasdaq: CSLR) published its Q2’24 results to be presented via webcast today, August 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. Interested parties may access the webcast by registering here or by visiting: https://investors.completesolaria.com/news-events/events.

Q2’24 actuals and Q3’24 forecasts (based on non-GAAP results unless noted) are as follows:

SunPower is seeking to have Complete Solar designated as the stalking horse in its Chapter 11 bankruptcy APA with a $45 million bid for certain assets. The hearing to approve the stalking horse motion is scheduled for August 29, before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware, with the likely closing of the sale by the end of Sept. 2024

In order to stabilize the SunPower business, Complete Solar’s bid also will assume certain liabilities, including up to $7.2 million for the SunPower New Homes business

Retention employment offers (contingent on executing the APA) were made to a group of SunPower New Homes employees

As previously discussed, the Company’s Q2’24 revenue was low, only $4.5 million, due to a near-total lack of working capital which limited operations for most of Q2

In response, the Company raised $46 million in a July 2024 convertible debenture offering that provided working capital and paid off all long-term debt and critical overdue accounts

When the total elimination of the private equity debt was announced on July 1, the Company’s stock (Nasdaq: CSLR) traded up 32.1% on a record 132.6 million shares

Q2’24 non-commission opex reached a two-year low of $4.4M (peak Q2’23, $12.9M)

37 Core Energy employees have been integrated into the Company

Fellow Shareholders:

Our revenue, earnings and cashflow for Q2’24 are given below, compared with the Q1’24 & Q4’23 prior quarter actual results. See our 10Q filing (here) for the Q1’24 report.

Complete Solar’s revenue was nearly cut off in Q1’24 due to a six-month impasse with our private equity lenders. We expect revenue to recover to $20 million in Q4’24. Meanwhile, the Company received $3.0 million in equity funding in Q2’24 which kept our ending cash balance flat. Our gross profit was reduced by three one-time events relating to inventory and project clean-up during the quarter. That combined with the anomalously low revenue produced low gross margin. We expect to exceed 30% gross margin in Q3’24.

The financial data circled above show the benefits of our vigorous cost reduction program. Despite the working capital crunch that cut revenue in half twice, from $20.7 million in Q4’23 to $4.5 million in Q2’24, we also cut our operating losses in half – from ($12.2) million in Q4’23 to ($6.6) million in Q2’24 – because our cost-reduction measures more than compensated for the lower revenue. Thus, our revenue misadventure, which has ended, has forced us to run extra lean, providing more fall-through leverage as our revenue recovers to its prior level.

Cost Reductions

To achieve the cost reductions described above, we had to maintain our headcount discipline. As shown in the headcount graph below, the Company made its seventh and final reduction to 109 employees in Q1’24 for both financial and productivity reasons. The latest Q2’24 data show that we have maintained a flat headcount, even after integrating 37 new employees from Core Energy, a Logan, Utah-based solar company very similar to Complete Solar.

Rodgers stated, “The merger brought to us Core Energy CEO Cole Farmer, a solar marketing and sales expert who reports to me, as well as Rick Guy’s California installing crew (three jobs per day), which replaced our Complete Solar crew. In our plan, the integration with SunPower will also be merit-based and focus on cash and cost efficiency.

Rodgers continued, “All Complete Solar employees now hold stock options (in a $1.50 stock with a lot of upside potential) designed to be economically significant to each individual. Silicon Valley dominates the S&P 500 (nine of the top 10, counting Microsoft) precisely because its employees are significant shareholders of their companies, not because there are a lot of billionaires in Silicon Valley. Even with its literal trillions of dollars, New York’s highest ranked company on the S&P 500 is J.P. Morgan, a 153-year-old company ranked at No. 11. So, we will follow the Silicon Valley formula and make all of our new SunPower employees shareholders, one at a time, based on merit. My prior company, Cypress Semiconductor, controlled SunPower from 2001 to 2010. I was SPWR chairman at its 2005 IPO. We gave out stock options then, and veteran SunPower employees remember them well.”

Organization Changes

On August 16, COO Brian Wuebbels will leave the Company to take on a CEO role in a manufacturing company near his home in Highland, Illinois. Brian said, “I appreciate the opportunity that Complete Solar has afforded me, and I especially want to thank T.J. Rodgers for all that I have learned from him the past year. Complete Solar is well positioned to be a leader in the residential solar industry and has a leadership team in place to make that a reality.”

Rodgers replied, “We deeply appreciate the fact that Brian put up with his commuter flights for eight months more than he had planned in order to lead us through the second quarter report with our new auditors, BDO, the fifth largest auditing firm in the world. I have appointed Linda DeJulio, our VP of Quality, to be the Acting COO and the ranking officer in the Company.”

Conclusion

Complete Solar has been presented with a tremendous opportunity to hire SunPower people and acquire SPWR assets to scale CSLR and its value at a rate unimaginable to us just weeks ago. We need to get Delaware court approval on our APA and then we need to execute on it. We have a detailed plan that is in its fourth revision at this writing.

About Complete Solar

Complete Solar is a solar company with unique technology and an end-to-end customer offering – which includes financing, design and project fulfilment, and follow-on customer service – allowing it to sell more products across more markets and enable more options for customers wishing to make the switch to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. To learn more, visit https://www.completesolaria.com.

