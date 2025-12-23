SunPower Q3’25 10Q Report Filed

OREM, Utah, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (herein “SunPower,” the “Company,” or Nasdaq: “SPWR”), a solar technology, services, and installation Company, today announced that its Q3’25 10Q report is posted on the SEC website as of December 19, 2025.

SunPower CEO, T.J. Rodgers said, “The filed SPWR 10Q report for Q3’25 has only one meaningful difference compared to the 10Q draft report we created and sent to our auditors on November 5, 2025 – $1.1 million in added bad-debt reserves requested by our auditors, raising our total reserves from $7.1 to $8.2 million, which dwarfs our typical $0.45 million quarterly reserve drawdown. So, investors should be confident that we have more than adequate reserves.”

Rodgers continued, “Investors have asked me why a small $1.1 million reserve adjustment took so long to do. The reason is that we and our auditors decided to put the old-SunPower aged-AR uncertainty behind us, and that effort was significant. We worked directly with each of our 40 homebuilders that had aged AR – and are now receiving payments from 38 of them. Their invoices had to be individually recreated line-by-line – a lot of work that was worth the extra time.”

Rodgers continued, “Honesty and transparency with investors over 41 years allowed me to raise over $4 billion in funding, including the $150 million from five convertible debentures used to save SunPower. However, investors need to know that the penalty for this $1.1 million reserve adder was to reduce our non-GAAP Q3’25 operating income from $3.123 million – which we touted as a record at the time – to $2.123 million, which was not a record. That’s what stuck in my craw.”

Rodgers concluded, “The good news is that we have now contacted every New Homes customer on our aged-AR ledger and increased our confidence of collection, which was high to begin with because we still own those systems – and can literally flip a switch to deactivate them.”

