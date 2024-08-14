Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance Elects New President

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) elected Ryan Wheeler, Senior Fellow of Advanced Visualization with Applied Research and Technology in Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, as its new President. In his new position, Ryan is responsible for providing visionary leadership, strategic direction, and operational oversight to accelerate enterprise AR adoption through a comprehensive ecosystem.

As President, Ryan will serve as the organization's primary advocate, fostering partnerships, driving strategic direction, and ensuring the successful execution of programs and initiatives. Ryan replaces Boeing Technical Fellow Paul Davies, who served as AREA President for more than eight years, and continues as part of the AREA Executive Committee and as Vice President of the AREA Enterprise Segment.

At Collins Aerospace, Ryan leads the RTX XR Working Group, helps lead the RTX XR Community of Practice, and co-chairs the RTX Immersive & Interactive Visualizations Technology Interest Group. Ryan has also led teams that have invented numerous visual analytics and virtual reality-enabled applications.

“We’re excited to announce Ryan Wheeler as President of the AREA,” said AREA Executive Director Mark Sage. “With his technical background in AR/XR technologies and proven track record of working with AR/XR communities, we are certain he will steer the organization's efforts to make it easier for enterprises to adopt interoperable AR-enabled systems that fully deliver on their promises. I would also like to thank Paul Davies, Technical Fellow at Boeing, who has served as President for many years, and he will continue to actively be involved in the AREA.”

About the AREA

The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global non-profit member organization. Whether you view it as the next computing paradigm, the key to breakthroughs in manufacturing and service efficiencies, or the door to unimagined applications, AR will have an unprecedented impact on enterprises of all kinds. AREA is a program of Object Management Group®. Visit https://thearea.org for more information.

