Veeco Announces Agreement with IBM to Explore Wet Processing System for Advanced Packaging Applications

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc . (NASDAQ: VECO) today announced that IBM selected the WaferStorm ® Wet Processing System for Advanced Packaging applications and has entered into a joint development agreement to explore advanced packaging applications using multiple wet processing technologies from Veeco. Under the agreement, the Waferstorm Wet Processing System will be installed at facilities at the Albany NanoTech Complex in Albany, NY, where IBM and other ecosystem partners are driving leading-edge R&D in advanced packaging and chiplet technologies.

The WaferStorm system enables crucial hybrid bonding cleaning processes such as resist strip, temporary bonding strip, and pre-bond cleaning with low defectivity thresholds at 40nm and 60nm. TheWaferStorm Wet Processing System’s ImmJET multi-wafer immersion and high-pressure spray technology can perform multiple processes on one flexible platform that can handle multiple wafer sizes and thicknesses with minimal hardware modifications.

“The collaboration with IBM illustrates Veeco’s commitment to partnering with leading device manufacturers at the forefront of critical emerging technologies including cloud and AI innovation,” commented Mathew Abraham, Veeco’s Vice President of Wet Processing Products. “Our innovative high throughput platform with industry-leading cost of ownership, powered by our proprietary ImmJET solvent technology, propels Advanced Packaging like never before and allows for superior process capabilities and cost-effectiveness. We’re keen to strengthen our relationship with IBM, a major tech pioneer pushing the limits of Advanced Packaging adoption.”

Due to its exceptional flexibility, Veeco’s WaferStorm system is the industry choice for critical wet processing applications in the advanced packaging, MEMS, RF, data storage, and photonics markets. The system supports a wide range of processes, including metal lift-off, photoresist, flux clean, scrubber, and TSV cleaning. With its process performance record and low cost of ownership, the WaferStorm system helps to ensure optimal results for photoresist strip and dry film strip applications, making it an ideal choice for customers keen on innovation.

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Its laser annealing, ion beam, chemical vapor deposition (CVD), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), single wafer etch and clean, and lithography technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets it serves. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management’s Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 | apappone@veeco.com

Media: Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | klong@veeco.com

