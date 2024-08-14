Doheny Eye Institute Appoints SriniVas Sadda, MD, as the A. Ray Irvine, Jr., MD, Endowed Chair

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doheny Eye Institute , one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions, announced that SriniVas Sadda, MD, Director of Artificial Intelligence and Imaging Research at Doheny Eye Institute and Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of California – Los Angeles (UCLA) David Geffen School of Medicine, has been named the A. Ray Irvine, Jr., MD, Endowed Chair. Dr. Sadda is the second person to serve as chair. The first chairholder was John Irvine, MD, who was appointed to the role in 2001.

“Dr. Sadda has made a remarkable impact on the field of ophthalmology and in vision research, and has a stellar reputation around the globe for his leadership and expertise,” said Deborah A. Ferrington, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer at Doheny Eye Institute. “As endowed chair, we look forward to Dr. Sadda continuing his important work that embodies the mission of Dr. A. Ray Irvine, Jr., and Doheny Eye Institute – which is to further the conservation, improvement and restoration of human eyesight.”

Dr. Sadda’s storied career includes previously serving as President and Chief Scientific Officer of Doheny Eye Institute and holding the Stephen J. Ryan-Arnold and Mabel Beckman Foundation Endowed Presidential Chair. His groundbreaking research, particularly his pioneering use of artificial intelligence in imaging at Doheny, have led to numerous breakthroughs in the understanding of ocular diseases.

Dr. Sadda was recently named President of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) for the 2024-2025 term and President of the Macula Society, and has been honored with numerous awards from prestigious organizations, such as the Macula Society, Retina Society, ARVO, and the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), among others. He received his MD from Johns Hopkins University, where he also completed ophthalmology residency and fellowships in neuro-ophthalmology and medical retina (Wilmer Eye Institute).

“Being appointed as endowed chair is a tremendous honor and will support my research for many years to come,” said Dr. Sadda. “While the scientific community has made tremendous strides in vision research that have led to breakthrough treatments for millions of people who suffer from eye diseases, there is still much more to be done. New technologies, artificial intelligence, and continued collaboration among scientists globally continues to push forward knowledge, and I am eager to continue my part in the crucial effort to help save people’s sight.”

Endowed chairs are a high honor bestowed upon faculty who demonstrate excellence in their work and are a product of generous gifts from donors who support the mission of an institution. The A. Ray Irvine, Jr., MD, Endowed Chair was established in honor of its namesake who, along with his father A. Ray Irvine, Sr., MD, was among the ophthalmologists who supported Carrie Estelle Doheny in establishing the Estelle Doheny Eye Foundation, which provided the initial funding to create Doheny Eye Institute.

About Doheny Eye Institute

Doheny Eye Institute is one of the nation’s leading vision research institutions with a history dating back over 75 years. Doheny scientists and clinician-scientists remain at the forefront of vision science investigating how retinal neurons function in health and in diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, optic neuropathies, uveitis, age-related macular degeneration, and the use of artificial intelligence for improved diagnosis of ocular diseases.

Since 2013, the Doheny and UCLA Stein Eye Institute affiliation combines the strength, reputation, and distinction of two of the nation’s top eye institutions to advance vision research, education, and patient care in Southern California. Together, Doheny Eye Institute and UCLA Stein Eye Institute are ranked in the Top 5 vision centers in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

For more information visit www.Doheny.org .

