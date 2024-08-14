Exodus Announces Passkeys Wallet Integration with Blockchain.com

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exodus Movement, Inc. (OTCQX: EXOD) (the “Company” or “Exodus”), the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software platform, is proud to announce its partnership with Blockchain.com, a leading fiat on-ramp provider. The collaboration enhances the user experience by enabling effortless creation and funding of Passkeys wallets. By integrating Blockchain.com Pay's streamlined on-ramping capabilities with Exodus’ intuitive Passkeys Wallet , users can create and fund a crypto wallet in seconds.



The Passkeys Wallet fiat on-ramp, powered by Blockchain.com, enables users to seamlessly purchase cryptocurrency directly within the embedded wallet. Additionally, the platform enables users from over 50 countries to complete KYC and purchase crypto using a payment card, offering a comprehensive and secure solution for global crypto transactions.

“At Exodus, our mission has always been to make cryptocurrency as accessible and secure as possible for everyone,” said JP Richardson, CEO of Exodus. “By integrating Blockchain.com’s industry-leading fiat on-ramp into our Passkeys Wallet, we’re breaking down the barriers to crypto adoption.”

The Passkeys Wallet allows users to create a wallet without installing a browser extension, and enables them to securely login using options such as FaceID and TouchID. This integration not only simplifies the process but also elevates security for users, all while providing a seamless multi-chain experience that supports Bitcoin, Polygon, Solana, Ethereum, Arbitrum One, Avalanche C-Chain, Base, BNB Chain, Mantle, and Optimism. More networks will be added soon.

“Our partnership with Exodus makes it much easier for people to start using crypto,” said Peter Smith, CEO at Blockchain.com. “By combining our user-friendly buying and selling service with Exodus’ new Passkeys technology, we are setting a new standard. Our goal is to make cryptocurrency accessible and secure for everyone, and this partnership is a big step towards that.”

Passkeys Wallet enhances user convenience and prioritizes security with Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology. MPC boosts security by making it so that authenticating with a passkey is required for a user’s wallet to take any action. The integration also allows dApps to reduce drop-off rates and grow their user base, creating new revenue streams.

For more information or to experience the new Passkeys Wallet, visit https://passkeys.foundation/ .

About Blockchain.com

Founded in 2011, Blockchain.com is the world’s leading crypto financial services company. Trusted by millions of users, with 85m+ wallets created to date, it provides an array of crypto products, including a secure wallet, brokerage, exchange, and on-ramp solutions for both retail and institutional markets. Known for its trusted and easy-to-use services, Blockchain.com continues to empower users around the world to control their money.