Folding Furniture Market Report 2024: Value Expected to Reach $16.33 Billion by 2032 with Asia Pacific Emerging as a Key Hub for Growth

Dublin, Aug. 14, 2024 -- The "Global Folding Furniture Market Report by Application Type Distribution Channel Material Countries and Company Analysis, 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Folding Furniture Market is set to experience substantial growth over the next decade, forecasted to elevate from its current valuation of US$ 7.80 billion in 2023 to surpass US$ 16.33 billion by 2032. This market demonstrates an impressive Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.55% from 2024 to 2032, reflecting an increasing demand for space-saving and multifunctional furniture solutions across the globe.



Main factors propelling this market forward include the acceleration of urbanization and the heightened necessity for flexible furnishing options. As living spaces shrink in urban centers, consumers are turning to folding furniture that delivers both functionality and style, without consuming unnecessary space.

The high cost of real estate further incentivizes consumers to optimize their living spaces, which significantly contributes to the rising demand for folding furniture. Complementing these trends, the move towards remote working arrangements has also stimulated the market, with a growing need for adaptable and portable furniture suitable for home office environments.

Asia Pacific Market: A Thriving Hub for Folding Furniture

The Asia Pacific region is witnessing a rapid expansion in the folding furniture market due to several contributing factors such as urbanization, increasing incomes, and a shift towards compact living solutions, particularly in countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea. This regional market's growth is bolstered by enhancements in e-commerce and logistics, which improve market accessibility and offer valuable opportunities for both manufacturers and retailers.

Folding Furniture Company Analysis

The Global Folding Furniture Market comprises several key players who are consistently contributing to market growth through product innovation, strategic expansions, and partnerships. Various initiatives and developments by leading furniture companies are highlighted, showing active market engagement and anticipating consumers' evolving needs. This includes new showrooms, product displays, and the extension of product lines to cater to a diverse range of consumer preferences.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages230
Forecast Period2023 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$7.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032$16.33 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Players Analysis: Overview, Recent Development & Strategies, Product Portfolio, Financial Insight

  • Flexsteel Industries
  • Dorel Industries
  • Lifetime Brands
  • Home Depot
  • Bassett Furniture Industries
  • La-Z-Boy
  • Leggett & Platt
  • Haverty Furniture
  • Hooker Furnishings
  • IKEA

Type - Market Breakup in 5 Viewpoints

  • Tables
  • Chairs
  • Sofas
  • Beds
  • Others

Application - Market Breakup in 2 Viewpoints

  • Residential
  • Commercial

Distribution Channel - Market Breakup in 4 Viewpoints

  • Supermarkets & Hypermarket
  • Specialty Stores
  • E-commerce
  • Others

Material - Market Breakup in 5 Viewpoints

  • Metal
  • Wood
  • Plastic
  • Glass
  • Others

Geography - Market Breakup of 25 countries

North America

  • United States
  • Canada

Europe

  • France
  • Germany
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • United Kingdom
  • Belgium
  • Netherlands
  • Turkey

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Indonesia
  • New Zealand

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Argentina

Middle East & Africa

  • South Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • United Arab Emirates

