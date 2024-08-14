BURRITO LOVERS REJOICE! DENNY’S EXPANDS CALIFORNIA FAVORITE BANDA BURRITO TO OFF-PREMISE GUESTS NATIONWIDE

Spartanburg, SC, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s, America's Diner, continues to expand offerings to please hungry burrito lovers with the national extension of its popular virtual brand, Banda Burrito. Part of the Denny’s family of off-premise brands, Cali-Mex-inspired Banda Burrito serves up convenient and delicious burritos around the clock, available for delivery or carryout at bandaburrito.com and most third-party food delivery apps.



Founded in the LA region of California, Banda Burrito was conceived as a new platform for Denny’s to diversify its menu offerings and increase its reach to dinner-and-late-night feasters and party prowlers. The brand quickly captured the hearts of burrito lovers with its bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and West Coast vibe and will be available at more than 1,000 locations nation wide by month’s end.

Inspired by the Spanish word “Banda,” meaning “crew” or “band,” Banda Burrito’s menu is an ode to the flavors of friendship and fiestas, featuring eight signature handhelds that deliciously mingle traditional breakfast staples and Cali-Mex fillings. Banda’s ingredients range from fluffy scrambled eggs, sizzlin' bacon, and crispy hash browns, to spicy chorizo, slow-cooked brisket, and juicy carne asada, mixed with fresh salsas, veggies, and shredded cheeses. They are bold, jam-packed, and bursting with tastiness; perfect for those hungry for something special.

Imaginative names pay tribute to the music of northern Mexico, where the modern-day burrito originated. In the world of Banda, every song is a story, and each mind-blowing burrito has ​its own delicious story to ​tell.

A few of the signature combinations include:

EL DESVELADO: Carne asada, fresh avocado, 5-pepper sauce, fire-roasted bell peppers and onions, red skin potatoes and shredded artisan cheese blend in a warm flour tortilla with a side of salsa. Buenas noches, indeed!

EL CHAMUCO: Chorizo, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, shredded artisan cheese blend, and sliced jalapeños. Muy sabroso!

EL TEJANO: Slow-cooked brisket burnt ends, scrambled eggs, shredded artisan cheese blend, fire-roasted bell peppers & onions, red skin potatoes, and creamy BBQ sauce. Vamos de fiesta!

Side dishes include nachos, chips and queso, French fries, and fruit. For those with a taste for dessert, the Banda Milkshake, made with premium hand-dipped ice cream, chocolate syrup and cinnamon crunch, is a must-try.

“Banda Burrito offers the perfect fusion of authentic Mexican flavors with a California twist, packed with fresh, tasty ingredients and made to order to ensure every bite bursts with flavor,” said Sharon Lykins, vice president of culinary innovation. “With the expansion of the brand nationwide, we’re excited for more people to experience Cali-Mex flavors, day or night, in the comfort of their homes.”



Part of a portfolio of popular off-premise brands, including The Burger Den and The Meltdown, Banda Burrito leverages Denny’s 24-hour operations to offer a variety of craveable combinations to a growing audience of younger diners who prefer off-premise options, especially late-night. The brand’s expansion signals Denny’s successful strategy in adapting to changing consumer preferences and represents a significant growth opportunity for Denny’s in new markets such as Arizona, Florida, Illinois, New Mexico, Nevada, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington state.

For more information or to order delicious burritos visit, bandaburrito.com, or Doordash and UberEats. For more information about Denny’s, visit www.dennys.com.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 26, 2024, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,541 restaurants, 1,477 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. This includes 168 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

