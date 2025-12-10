Maple Magic: Denny’s Unveils “Sticky Kicks” – the World’s First Sneakers Made with Real Syrup

Spartanburg, SC, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In streetwear, “drip” is the ultimate compliment, and this National Maple Syrup Day (December 17), America’s Diner is bringing its signature golden drip from the plate to the pavement with the launch of Sticky Kicks – the first-ever sneakers made with real Denny’s syrup*. Created in collaboration with iconic footwear artist and designer Mache, these limited-edition high-top sneakers pay tribute to the sweet stuff that makes every Grand Slam® irresistible.

“Sticky Kicks are impractical, unnecessary, and completely over the top, which is exactly why we love them,” said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief brand officer at Denny’s. “At Denny’s, syrup isn’t just something we serve. It’s part of who we are. It’s our golden thread. So, it only makes sense we’d be the first to turn it into fashion.”

Drip That Sticks

Each pair of Sticky Kicks features a clear, sealed panel that proudly displays the real Denny’s syrup inside – making them equal parts diner art and streetwear statement. Designed with syrup-colored patent leather, tumbled yellow accents, and the iconic Denny’s logo embossed on the heel, these kicks are the sweetest flex of the season.

Fashion insiders may call it bold. Denny’s just calls it breakfast.

How to Score a Pair

The Sticky Kicks drop on National Maple Syrup Day, December 17, 2025, at 12 p.m. EST exclusively at DinerDrip.com. Given their bespoke design and limited run, only a select few fans will get to claim this sugary status symbol. Denny’s Rewards members will get first access with a special code to unlock the site and place their order an hour earlier than anyone else. Guests who are not yet Rewards members can sign up now at www.dennys.com/rewards.

Sticky Kicks will be available in adult men’s sizes 8-13 and retail for $195.

The Story Behind the Sole

For Denny’s, syrup is more than just a condiment – it’s a lifestyle. Sticky Kicks mark the brand’s latest move to merge diner culture with pop culture in unexpected ways.

“Creating Sticky Kicks is just the right amount of crazy and weird for me and my team, and we’ve loved every second of it,” said shoe designer Dan Gamache, better known as Mache. “Though it had its sticky moments, creating the ultimate collector’s shoe is something I’m so proud of.”

Become a Denny’s Rewards member and follow Denny’s on social media for sneak peeks and updates on the drop, then get ready to celebrate the syrup that runs through Denny’s soul and soles.

*Do not puncture the shoes or eat the syrup from the shoes for any reason. These drips are for style only, so leave it that way.

