Denny’s Brings Back Holiday Turkey Bundles for Thanksgiving

Spartanburg, SC, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The season of togetherness is here, and Denny’s is making it easier than ever to enjoy a festive holiday meal at home. For a limited time, the popular take-home Holiday Turkey Bundle is back, starting at $54.99*, offering a hassle-free way to celebrate Thanksgiving with family and friends.

Perfect for Tackling Thanksgiving and Christmas Dinners

Beginning Friday, November 21, at 9 a.m. ET through Wednesday, November 26, at 6 p.m. ET, guests can pre-order the Holiday Turkey Bundle online at Dennys.com, with pick-up available 24+ hours after ordering. Bundles are prepared in advance and come with easy instructions on how to heat at home. The bundle includes all the classic Thanksgiving favorites for up to four people, so guests can focus on making memories rather than spending hours in the kitchen.

Guests will enjoy tender carved turkey breast, savory bread stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, and a choice of a second side: herb-glazed corn, fresh broccoli, or creamy mac and cheese. Additional sides are available à la carte. Don’t forget dessert – Denny’s pecan and pumpkin pies are available whole or by the slice to complement your holiday feast.

“Whether cozying up in one of our booths or gathering together at home, Denny’s is serving up holiday meals that are as craveable as they are comforting,” said Ellie Doty, senior vice president and chief brand officer at Denny’s.

For those planning ahead for Christmas, the Holiday Turkey Bundle will also be available to pre-order online at Dennys.com from Monday, December 15, at 9 a.m. ET through Monday, December 22, at 6 p.m. ET, with pick-up available 24+ hours after ordering. The final day for pick-up is Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24. This festive bundle includes all the classic holiday favorites for up to four people, making it easy to enjoy a delicious Christmas meal at home without the stress of cooking. Additional sides and pies are available à la carte.

Denny’s Holiday Menu Offerings

In addition to the Holiday Turkey Bundle for the at-home holiday meal celebration, Denny’s brings the season to the restaurant with delicious Thanksgiving entrees, available now through January 11, 2026:

Turkey Feast Sandwich: All the holiday flavors in one handheld sandwich. Fans rejoice with two pieces of perfectly grilled artisan bread layered with tender turkey slices, savory stuffing, and topped with the perfect cranberry sauce, served with a side of gravy for dipping and seasoned crispy wavy-cut fries.

All the holiday flavors in one handheld sandwich. Fans rejoice with two pieces of perfectly grilled artisan bread layered with tender turkey slices, savory stuffing, and topped with the perfect cranberry sauce, served with a side of gravy for dipping and seasoned crispy wavy-cut fries. Turkey and Dressing Dinner: This classic Thanksgiving meal features a tender, carved turkey breast, savory stuffing, rich turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce. The dish comes with two sides and dinner bread.

Holiday Gift Card Offer + Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

This holiday season guests can fill their stomachs and their stockings at Denny’s – buy a $25 Denny’s Gift Card online and get a $5 Bonus Coupon. Plus, mark the calendar for Denny’s popular Black Friday and Cyber Monday gift card offer. Purchase $25 in Denny’s gift cards at www.dennys.com/gift-cards from Black Friday (November 28) through Cyber Monday (Monday, December 1) and receive two (2) $5 bonus coupons redeemable January – March 2026. It’s a Grand Slam® of a gift for all!

Check your local Denny’s for dine-in hours on Thanksgiving and Christmas. For more information, please visit dennys.com.

*Prices and participation vary by location.

About Denny's Corp.

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, our annual fundraiser with long-time-partner No Kid Hungry, and our new partnership supporting Cookies for Kids’ Cancer in their mission to fund research for new, improved and less toxic treatments for kids facing cancer.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of September 24, 2025, the Denny’s brand consisted of 1,459 global restaurants, 1,397 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 62 of which were company-operated. This includes 166 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

