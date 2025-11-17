Denny’s to Match Donations Up to $15,000 for No Kid Hungry on Giving Tuesday

Spartanburg, SC, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking the milestone of its 15-year partnership with No Kid Hungry, Denny’s is once again stepping up to help fight childhood hunger this holiday season. Guests can make a difference by rounding up their checks to the nearest dollar or adding a donation during online checkout at Dennys.com, with every contribution supporting No Kid Hungry’s mission to ensure children have access to the healthy meals they need to learn, grow, and thrive.

On Giving Tuesday, December 2, Denny’s will double the impact of every donation by matching contributions up to $15,000, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to ending childhood hunger. As a thank you, guests who donate to No Kid Hungry will receive an official Denny’s and No Kid Hungry supporter pin-up displayed in-restaurant, along with a coupon sheet featuring special offers as a token of appreciation for their generosity.

Since 2011, Denny’s has raised more than $14.5 million in support of the No Kid Hungry mission to help ensure every child in America gets the food they need to grow and thrive. The No Kid Hungry campaign continues to change the lives of millions of children facing food insecurity.

"No Kid Hungry is working across all 50 states to ensure communities have the resources they need to feed kids. And with more families than ever struggling to put food on the table, there has never been a more important time to fight for kids and families," said Allison Shuffield, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at No Kid Hungry. "We are grateful to Denny's for their 15 years of partnership and their incredible commitment to ensuring every child gets three meals a day.”

“As the longest-standing restaurant partner of No Kid Hungry – and as a brand whose purpose is to feed people body, mind, and soul – we’re proud to continue our support of this important cause,” said Kelli Valade, CEO of Denny’s. “This holiday season, we’re honored to stand alongside No Kid Hungry to help ensure every child has access to the nutritious meals they need to learn, grow, and thrive. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the fight to end childhood hunger.”

Feeding Bodies, Minds, and Souls: Denny's Year-Round Commitment to Community

Whether providing a comforting meal or helping during a crisis, Denny’s is committed to supporting local and national organizations that impact children and families.

In addition to its work with No Kid Hungry, Denny’s operates a 53-foot Mobile Relief Diner that travels from coast to coast feeding those impacted by natural disasters, underserved communities, the unhoused, and veterans. The truck has served more than 154,000 meals since launching in 2017. In addition to the Mobile Relief Diner’s efforts earlier this year in Kerrville, TX the mobile kitchen will travel back to Central Texas, sponsored by the West Texas Food Bank and the Texas Restaurant Foundation, December 1-3, 2025 to provide free, hot meals as part of relief efforts after the flooding that occurred in the area.

Through its Hungry for Education® scholarship program, Denny’s has awarded nearly $2.7 million in scholarships to students across the country who present unique, actionable ideas on ways Denny’s can help end childhood hunger in local communities. Denny’s restaurants also support national and local charities to improve the health and well-being of the communities they serve.

For more information on Denny's social impact initiatives, visit www.dennys.com.

