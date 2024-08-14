Syncfusion’s Electronic Signature Solution, BoldSign, Awarded Multiple Recognitions as Enhanced Features and Updates Are Released

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced that BoldSign has been named a finalist in The 2024 SaaS Awards program in the category of Most Agile/Responsive Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Solution. Additionally, the embeddable e-signature application was recognized as a Leader in G2’s Summer 2024 Reports. These recognitions come on the heels of significant product updates and feature enhancements.



The SaaS Awards recognize innovative SaaS technology across a broad range of use cases and sectors. Its standing in the Most Agile/Responsive SaaS Solution category reflects BoldSign’s dedication to continuous improvement and adaptability to changing customer and market needs.

“For over 20 years, we’ve prioritized customer satisfaction across all of our products, listening to users and evolving with their changing needs,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “We have invested a lot of effort to ensure that BoldSign is an intuitive and easy-to-use app that offers the comprehensive functionality modern businesses need to thrive.”

BoldSign is an enterprise-grade e-signature solution that offers fast and secure options for sending documents to collect legally binding e-signatures. It has a more affordable price point than competitors to support a wider user base. With easy-to-use APIs, developers can integrate the solution seamlessly within their own apps.

The review site G2 consistently recognizes BoldSign’s excellence, awarding BoldSign 9 badges in its latest quarterly lists, including Leader and Momentum Leader statuses in the overall E-Signature category, and a number of special recognitions within G2’s Small-Business-focused report . In G2’s real-time rankings , the application currently places in the top 2% of E-Signature solutions in terms of ease of use, standing above many leading e-signature solutions. BoldSign has an average rating of 4.8 stars across its G2 user reviews—which now number in the triple digits (source: G2.com, Inc.).

BoldSign has also recently passed the verification process on the API platform Postman. As a verified solution , BoldSign users can enjoy enhanced reliability within the Postman platform, ensuring a smoother experience when managing and testing BoldSign’s APIs.

To learn more about BoldSign, visit https://boldsign.com/ .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Syncfusion’s Essential Studio component suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001 to over 1,800 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of award-winning enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has nearly 34,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and global IT consultancies. It has received many accolades, including the Business Intelligence Group’s 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Award and consistent recognition from customer review sites G2, TrustRadius, and Capterra.