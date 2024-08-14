Sports.com Expands Partnership With Bango

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”) announces that Sports.com, a leader in sports entertainment, has expanded its partnership with Bango PLC (AIM: BGO), (“Bango”), the global leader in subscription bundling and digital commerce solutions. The partnership is designed to expand Sports.com's reach to new markets worldwide through Bango’s extensive international distribution network.

Sports.com has successfully completed its integration with Bango's Digital Vending Machine®, allowing for seamless distribution of its sports content platform to millions of potential new users globally. The partnership targets the launch of Sports.com in 40 markets, focusing primarily on North America and Europe, with additional expansions into 5-6 markets across Latin America and the Asia Pacific region. The priority markets identified include the US, UK, Ireland, Chile, and Mexico, where the Company expects to see substantial engagement from sports fans.

Tim Scoffham, Sports & Media Consultant at Sports.com, commented:

"Resellers utilizing Bango’s Digital Vending Machine® for subscription bundling can now easily incorporate Sports.com’s service into their offerings, enriching their content catalog with a broader range of streaming options. The integration is complete, and Sports.com content is now immediately available, ensuring resellers can quickly introduce our fresh and engaging content to enhance their customer retention and satisfaction."

Matthew McGahan, Chairman and CEO of Lottery.com and Sports.com, added:

"Our vision to transform the sports fan experience into something seamless and immersive continues to take shape through partnerships such as the one with Bango. These deals are central to our strategy of delivering localized, branded sports content directly to consumers’ mobile devices. The integration with Bango’s Digital Vending Machine® significantly expands our global footprint and access to fans who crave a novel way to engage with sports content. We remain dedicated to establishing Sports.com as the ultimate destination for sports enthusiasts, offering the latest and most exclusive sports content and look forward to announcing new content and distribution deals shortly."

For more information, please visit www.sports.com or www.lottery.com

Lottery.com Contact: press@lottery.com

