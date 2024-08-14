AUDIENCEX Unveils Impressive Performance Metrics from AI-Powered Suite, AUDIENCEX Intelligence

New Features Enhance Innovation and Accessibility in Privacy-Safe Data Science and Campaign Tools

Venice, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, the AI-enabled, omnichannel advertising partner built to drive results for brands and agencies, today released data highlighting the year-to-date impact metrics for AUDIENCEX Intelligence (AXi), its suite of privacy-safe data science and performance advertising solutions. The AI-powered AXi suite optimizes digital advertising campaigns with three powerful tools that drive significant improvements across key campaign metrics: AXi Predictor, AXi Optimizer, and AXi Explorer.

AXi Predictor analyzes behavioral signals using first-party, historical, and log-level data to model custom predictive audiences to substantially outperform other prospecting efforts. Predictor segments have driven exceptional year-to-date aggregate outcomes, including:

28% lower CPC

31% higher ROAS

89% increase in site traffic



AXi Optimizer enables custom bidding algorithms and real-time optimizations tailored to specific campaign goals. Optimizer has shown remarkable results as well, achieving on average:

21% lower CPC

24% lower CPA

110% increase in site traffic



AXi Explorer ensures that every campaign benefits from full transparency into its specific performance across all channels. This data visualization tool creates a single source of truth, pulling together previously fragmented data and analytics from disparate channels and platforms to bring measurability to each touchpoint throughout the customer journey. This level of reporting transparency highlights AUDIENCEX's commitment to driving superior engagement and cost efficiency for all clients.

“In today’s fast-paced advertising landscape, the ability to not only track but also anticipate consumer behavior is paramount,” said Brittany Wray, VP of Product at AUDIENCEX. “AUDIENCEX's AI-driven capabilities empower advertisers with the tools needed to create highly accurate predictive audiences and drive continued optimization, ensuring that every ad spend delivers performance to its full potential.”

The AXi suite continues to innovate with the recent introduction of Predictive Lite segments. This new feature underscores AUDIENCEX’s commitment to cutting-edge technology and market demands. Unlike traditional methods that require substantial client data for seeding, Predictive Lite segments utilize an ideal client profile modeled from the largest consented US behavioral graph. This allows advertisers to create effective segments without initial data, simplifying and accelerating campaign setup.

"Predictive Lite segments represent a major leap forward in audience targeting," shared Max Yang, VP of Ad Operations at AUDIENCEX. "These segments optimize in real time, continuously adjusting based on live campaign performance and evolving behavioral data. This approach not only improves campaign effectiveness but also offers a more accelerated audience solution for advertisers of all sizes, without the need to onboard extensive customer data."

AUDIENCEX works to set the standard for performance advertising with innovative tools and solutions, backed by extensive technology innovation and expertise. By providing powerful, data-driven insights and real-time optimization, AXi empowers marketers to achieve scalable growth outcomes and stay ahead in a competitive market. For more information on these tools and how they can enhance your advertising strategies, please visit https://audiencex.com/capabilities/axi/ .

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy strategies that engage the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms, and machine learning-driven optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc., Deloitte, The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles with locations in Chicago and New York, and operates throughout North America with team members worldwide. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email: hello@audiencex.com .

About MBuy, a Division of AUDIENCEX

In 2024, AUDIENCEX announced a strategic acquisition of MBuy, a premier, full-service media agency offering bespoke solutions that unify traditional and digital channels. Formerly operating under Mediaocean, the industry-leading technology platform powering the world's largest agencies, MBuy blends boutique agency service with enterprise-level capabilities. As part of the AUDIENCEX family, MBuy continues to operate as a distinct brand, crafting tailored media solutions that drive results in today's complex media landscape.

