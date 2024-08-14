Tesla Holds First Cybertruck Ride and Drive at Electrify Expo’s San Francisco Bay Area Festival Aug. 24-25 at Alameda Point

Electrify Expo’s San Francisco Bay Area event will host exclusive test drives of the Cybertruck throughout the weekend-long festival

Attendees can experience the thrill of the Tesla Cybertruck and numerous other EVs, E-Bikes, E-Scooters and more from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, August 24 and Sunday, August 25

Tickets can be purchased online and in person



SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) festival, today announced that the Tesla Cybertruck will be available to demo for the first time ever, exclusively at the festival stop in the San Francisco Bay Area, taking place August 24-25 at Alameda Point. The thrilling experiences will be available throughout the event, giving EV Shoppers, potential buyers, skeptics and EV-curious attendees alike an unparalleled opportunity to get behind the wheel and feel the thrill of driving the famed Cybertruck.

“Tesla is leveraging Electrify Expo’s stop in the Bay Area as the only place in North America for people to experience the thrill and fun-factor of the Cybertruck that weekend,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and founder of Electrify Expo. “The Cybertruck has reimagined what is possible with an electric pickup truck and attendees will get a first-hand experience to feel the power and capabilities of this special vehicle.”

Electrify Expo San Francisco will be the largest EV ride and drive event in North America, featuring nearly 15 of the largest auto manufacturers in the world, including Tesla, Ford, Hyundai, Rivian, Porsche, Lucid, Toyota, Volvo, Nissan and more, offering ride and drives on thrilling courses throughout the weekend. The outdoor weekend festival will include 8 demo zone environments to experience all-things-electric from e-bikes, skateboards and e-scooters, to electric cars, trucks & more. There will be over 1 million square feet of overall festival space which also includes amazing food and music.

For more information about the test drives and Tesla's participation in Electrify Expo, please visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle (EV) festival showcasing the latest technology and products in electrification including startup and legacy EVs, electric motorcycles, bikes, scooters, skateboards, boats, surfboards and more. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles - first hand experience with the product - with meaningful demonstrations and test rides. Top brands from around the world exhibit and attend Electrify Expo’s events to meet consumers at all stages on their path to electrification. 2024 events will take place in Long Beach and San Francisco, Calif., Phoenix, Denver, New York, Seattle, Orlando, and Austin, Texas. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Skyya PR

ee@skyya.com