Hashdex AG: Preliminary Announcement of the Publication of Financial Reports According to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act)

Zurich, August 14, 2024 – Hashdex AG , a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced the preliminary publication and disclosure of financial statements according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG (the German Securities Act).



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hashdex AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Half-yearly financial report | IFRS-EU

Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 30, 2024

Address: https://www.hashdex.com.br/en-EU/document-center

About Hashdex

Hashdex is a global pioneer in crypto asset management. Hashdex invites innovative investors to join the emerging crypto economy. Hashdex’s mission is to provide educational resources and best-in-class products that advance its efforts to help build pathways by opening the crypto ecosystem to the world. The firm co-developed the Nasdaq Crypto Index™ (NCI™) with Nasdaq to provide global investors with a reliable benchmark for the crypto asset class. In 2021, Hashdex introduced the world’s first crypto ETFs and other innovative products, enabling over 240,000 investors to simply and securely add crypto to their portfolios. For more information visit www.hashdex.com or follow Hashdex on Twitter or LinkedIn .