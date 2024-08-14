FLINT COOPER ATTORNEY ALEX PARKER APPOINTED TO LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE IN SUBOXONE MULTIDISTRICT LITIGATION

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, Aug. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flint Cooper is proud to announce that Alex Parker has been appointed to the Leadership Development Committee (LDC) for the Suboxone (Buprenorphine/Naloxone) Film Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 3092. This appointment by the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Eastern Division, underscores Parker’s commitment to mass tort litigation and his potential as a future leader in this field.

“Alex Parker’s appointment to the Leadership Development Committee is a testament to his dedication,” stated Ethan Flint, co-managing member of Flint Cooper. “This role will provide him with invaluable experience, further enhancing our firm’s ability to advocate for our clients.”



The LDC was established to mentor emerging attorneys and foster their professional growth through substantive work and constructive supervision. The Court aims to cultivate the next generation of MDL leaders by allowing less experienced attorneys to collaborate closely with seasoned members of the Plaintiffs’ Leadership Committee.

As an LDC member, Parker will work directly under the guidance of the Executive Committee co-leads. The role requires a deep understanding of the litigation, a commitment to excellence and the ability to collaborate effectively. Parker’s appointment is personal and non-transferable, reflecting his dedication to this litigation.

Trent Miracle, managing member of Flint Cooper’s mass torts practice and co-lead counsel in the Suboxone MDL, also expressed support: “Alex’s role on the LDC is well-deserved. His understanding of the complexities of this case makes him a perfect fit for this committee.”

The LDC selection process was rigorous, involving interviews and evaluations by the LDC chair and co-leads, who assessed each applicant’s background, skills and commitment to plaintiffs’ representation in mass tort MDLs. Parker was selected based on his collaborative skills, personal interest in the litigation and dedication to the case’s long-term success.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Leadership Development Committee and eager to contribute to the important work we are doing for our clients and all affected parties,” remarked Parker.

Flint Cooper congratulates Alex Parker on this achievement and looks forward to his continued contributions to the firm and its clients in the Suboxone MDL.

ABOUT FLINT COOPER

Flint Cooper (FlintCooper.com) is a preeminent litigation firm managing a diverse portfolio of multibillion-dollar cases. Co-led by founding members Ethan Flint and Jeff Cooper, both renowned for their work on asbestos-related cases and Fifth Amendment federal takings cases, Flint Cooper boasts a national presence and the ability to file and try cases anywhere. With offices in Edwardsville, Illinois; Paducah, Kentucky; and Dallas, Texas, Flint Cooper handles catastrophic personal injury and product liability cases, litigates cases involving terminal illnesses and represents the largest contingent of plaintiffs with claims against the federal government of any single firm in the country.

Attachment